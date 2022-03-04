LANSING — Bear population and elk regulations are just two topics the Natural Resources Commission is scheduled to hear about at its upcoming meeting next week.
At the March 10 meeting, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Large Carnivore Specialist Cody Norton is scheduled to give a bear population trend analysis update to the NRC.
DNR Deer and Elk Program Specialist Chad Stewart also is scheduled to give an update to the board about elk regulations. When it comes to what he will be presenting, Stewart said the recommendations will largely be status quo as far as elk quota numbers, dates of the hunts and boundaries for elk units.
What will be different for the regulations will be in regard to the January elk hunt.
“We are going to propose eliminating the January hunt option, which has been on the books for quite some time, but we haven’t used it since 2008 or 2009,” Stewart said. “Ultimately, we thought it would be better to get rid of it because we don’t use it anymore.”
He also said he plans on talking to the NRC about the recent elk survey, which has no statical difference when compared to the 2019 survey.
The NRC meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on March 10 in the West Campus Rooms M119-121 at Lansing Community College, 5708 Cornerstone Drive, in Lansing. The draft agenda for can be found at the NRC website. To register to give public comment at the commission meeting, contact Victoria Lischalk at (517) 599-1067 or NRC@Michigan.gov. Registration cards also will be available at the meeting.
It is important to note those who intend on attending the meeting in person will have to follow the indoor mask requirement for students, staff, visitors and event attendees, regardless of vaccination status.
