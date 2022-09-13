With the bear season underway for the 2022 season, the DNR wants to remind hunters of a few things before they head out on their hunts.
SEASON DATES
For hunters utilizing the Upper Peninsula, the season dates for Bergland, Baraga, Amasa, Carney, Gwinn, Newberry and Drummond Island bear management units are broken up into three periods. The first hunt period is Sept. 7 through Oct. 21, while the second is Sept. 12 through Oct. 26. The third and find hunt period is Sept. 25 through Oct. 26.
In the Lower Peninsula, season dates for Red Oak, Baldwin and Gladwin units are at two separate times. The first is Sept. 11 through Sept. 19, while the second one is Oct. 7 through Oct. 13.
BEAR REGISTRATION
If a hunter is successful in harvesting a bear, the DNR said they must take the unfrozen bear head and pelt or the entire animal to a bear registration station to be registered and sealed. Locations and contact information for bear registration stations can be found online.
Those closes to the Cadillac area include Cadillac Customer Service Center, 8015 Mackinaw Trail, the Paris DNR Office, 22250 Northland Drive, the Harrison DNR Office, 2115 Sullivan Drive, and the Traverse City Customer Service Center, 2122 S. M-37. Hunters must make an appointment before trying to register their harvested bear.
BEAR COOPERATOR PATCH
Michigan’s bear cooperator patch program is coordinated by the Michigan Bear Hunters Association, in partnership with the DNR.
Anyone may purchase a patch for $7. Young hunters, 17 years old and younger, who have a valid bear hunting license may receive a free patch, according to the DNR.
To receive a patch, hunters need to send their name and complete address, a check or money order payable to the Michigan Bear Hunters Association or a legible copy of a youth’s valid bear hunting license, to MBHA, Bear Patch Program, 10510 Fairgrieve Road, Johannesburg, MI 49751.
