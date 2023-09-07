Bear season under way in the UP, coming soon to Lower Peninsula

With the bear season underway for the 2023 season in the Upper Peninsula and opening day in the Lower Peninsula quickly approaching, the DNR wants to remind hunters of a few things before they head out afield.
Season dates
For hunters utilizing the Upper Peninsula, the season dates for Bergland, Baraga, Amasa, Carney, Gwinn, Newberry and Drummond Island bear management units are broken up into three periods. The first hunt period is Sept. 6 through Oct. 21, while the second is Sept. 11 through Oct. 26. The third and find hunt period is Sept. 25 through Oct. 26.
In the Lower Peninsula, season dates for Red Oak, Baldwin and Gladwin units are at two separate times. The first is Sept. 9 through Sept. 19, while the second one is Oct. 6 through Oct. 12.
Bear registration
If a hunter is successful in harvesting a bear, the DNR said they must take the unfrozen bear head and pelt or the entire animal to a bear registration station to be registered and sealed. Locations and contact information for bear registration stations can be found online.
Those close to the Cadillac area include the Traverse City DNR Customer Service Center, 2122 S. M-37, the Baldwin DNR Field Office, 2468 W. 24th St., Paris DNR Office, 22250 Northland Drive, and the Cadillac area includes Cadillac Customer Service Center, 8015 Mackinaw Trail.
Bear hunting regulations
There were several new regulations for this year’s bear season that hunters needed to be aware of before they even tried to fill their tags.
This included season date changes for Lower Peninsula bear management units, changes to private-land bait container openings and changes to the use of baits that attract deer and elk. New regulations also included edible meat from harvested bears must be utilized and they made changes to the definition of a cub bear.
To find the 2023 Bear Hunting Regulations online go to michigan.gov/bear or download the Michigan DNR Hunt and Fish app on the App Store for Apple Devices or on the Google Play Store for Android devices.
Bear management cooperator patch
Michigan’s bear management cooperator patch program is coordinated by the Michigan Bear Hunters Association, in partnership with the DNR.
Anyone may purchase a patch for $7. Young hunters, 17 years old and younger, who have a valid bear hunting license may receive a free patch, according to the DNR.
Hunters may order a patch online or send their name and complete address and a check or money order payable to the Michigan Bear Hunters Association, or a legible copy of a youth’s valid bear hunting license, to MBHA, Bear Patch Program, 10510 Fairgrieve Road, Johannesburg, MI 49751.
Bear meat: Preventing trichinosis
The DNR also warns successful hunters about trichinosis when they are handling or preparing bear meat.
Trichinellosis, also called trichinosis, is a disease that people can get by eating raw or undercooked meat from animals infected with the microscopic parasite trichinella. In the lower 48 states, cases have been detected in black bears. Animals infected with trichinella usually don’t appear to be sick, and the parasite is microscopic so it cannot be seen in infected meat with the naked eye.
You can prevent trichinosis by properly handling and cooking meat. Whole cuts and ground meat from wild game animals should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit. A meat thermometer should be used because color is not a good indicator of doneness for game meat. After handling meat, wash hands thoroughly with warm, soapy water and disinfect all equipment and work surfaces.
