Bears still seeking easy meals especially during dry conditions

CADILLAC — This time of year, it is not uncommon to see bears coming into residential areas, but due to dry conditions, bird feeders and trash might be more appealing than normal, according to Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Vern Richardson.
Richardson said he has not seen too much bear activity near Cadillac, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t there. He also heard of recent reports in Manton. Social media posts from locals, however, are either shown through photographs or posts that bears are interacting with their human neighbors. At the very least they are being seen on trail cams or other outdoor video devices.
Richardson said while there have been more calls about bears this year than last year, there is no found reason why. He added that while there have been a few calls in Wexford and Missaukee counties, it has been quiet in both Lake and Osceola counties regarding bear complaints.
“It is nothing like 2016. It was non-stop bear stuff,” he said. “We are still early in the year. I wonder with how dry it is if there isn’t as much natural food or if it is not as appealing. They (the bears) may be willing to push the boundaries.”
The DNR said bear observations and encounters are more likely to occur during the spring and summer months, especially while bears forage for food. Most wild animals are generally fearful of humans and will leave if they are aware of your presence, but the DNR said if a person encounters a bear in their yard or on a trail, there are several things they should do.
First, the DNR said to remain calm and be bear S.M.A.R.T:
• Stand your ground and do not run or play dead.
• Make loud noises and back away slowly.
• Always provide a clear and unobstructed escape route for the bear.
• Rarely do bears attack, but if they do, fight back.
• Treat bears with respect and observe them from a distance.
The DNR said there are ways to reduce the risk of bear encounters by removing food sources from your yard or by enjoying the outdoors responsibly in areas where bears are found. Despite the abundance of natural food available in the spring and summer, human-provided food sources are often an easy meal for these opportunistic feeders, according to the DNR.
Many of the annually reported bear conflicts are from urban and residential communities in Northern Michigan, where there are numerous homes with bird feeders and accessible garbage cans or pet foods.
Additionally, chickens, apiaries (beehives) and other small livestock can attract the attention of a bear. To keep coops and beehives secured, install an electric fence or store them in an enclosed area.
