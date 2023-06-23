The weather is getting warmer and with that comes greater risk for heat-related illness.
Infants and children, the elderly, and people who work outside are most at risk for heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
“Check on those that live alone, especially if they don’t have air conditioning,” community health director at Michigan Health Department No. 10 Christy Rivette said.
Heat exhaustion can be treated at home by moving to a cooler place, putting on loose clothing, or submerging in water.
Heat stroke is more extreme and can show symptoms such as dry and hot to the touch skin, disorientation\ and, in serious cases, passing out.
If experiencing symptoms of heat stroke, it should be treated as a medical emergency.
“Checking on your elderly friends and neighbors or family members, especially if they live alone and don’t have air conditioning,” Rivette said. “Sometimes older adults can be more susceptible to heat-related illness.”
Signs of heat exhaustion are rapid pulse, nausea and body temperature issues causing dehydration.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging people to drink more water, limit outdoor activities to early in the morning or late afternoon, and apply and reapply sunscreen especially if working outdoors.
Another issue is children’s safety in cars when it gets hot.
“It seems so simple, like you wouldn’t leave someone in the car, but even if the child is sleeping or really quiet, or we’re distracted, our minds might not think about the child that’s in the backseat,” Rivette said.
She said it is important to remind children that cars are not a safe area to play in to prevent kids from getting trapped in vehicles as well as always checking the back seat before getting out of the car.
Temperatures have cooled down this week and the official first day of summer is June 21.
