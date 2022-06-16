Beating the heat

CADILLAC — The splashpad in the Cadillac Commons Plaza was a popular place to be on Wednesday, which saw temperatures rise into the 90s.
“It’s very hot,” said Kendra Nelson, who was there with her son, Malachi. “We’ve been here for two hours.”
Nelson said they considered swimming in Lake Cadillac but, in the end, she chose the splashpad.
“This will be the third time down here this year for us,” Nelson said. “Summers are my favorite.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.