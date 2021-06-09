CADILLAC — A 52-year-old Beaverton woman faced methamphetamine and driving-related offenses during her recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Tonuya Lee Morris was charged with possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security and operating an unregistered vehicle for her connection with an incident on May 12 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which enhance the sentence by twice the maximum.
If convicted, Morris faces up to 40 years in prison and/or $30,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Morris is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court in this case and a probable cause conference was scheduled for June 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.