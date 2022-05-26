REED CITY — Jennifer Thomsen was just about to leave her son’s soccer game when she received an urgent call from her father. The kids were packed into the car, and the family was ready to hit the road, but suddenly found themselves rushing back to the Trinity Lutheran School parking lot.
“My dad called and said that my mom passed out and needed help right away. So we quickly drove over there, and were there within probably 30 seconds of him calling me,” Thomsen said. “My husband and I... got in the car with her and tried to revive her and see if she would respond at all.”
Thomsen’s mother, Cindy Eldridge, did have a pulse, but Thomsen said it was weak and that she was barely breathing. She and her husband laid Eldridge down in the parking lot and sprung into action.
As a registered nurse, Thomsen said she’s been CPR certified for many years, but this incident, which took place on May 14, was actually the first time she had to put her skills to use. Her husband is an occupational therapist and has CPR training as well.
When Thomsen elevated Eldridge’s feet, she said it briefly brought her back to consciousness, but she still wasn’t focusing. At the same time, Thomsen’s father was dialing 911, and an ambulance was soon on its way.
It was then that Thomsen’s husband moved their children and their car away from the scene. As he returned, Eldridge’s pulse had faded again.
“When he was starting to come back, the deputy was on scene, and we were hooking up the AED, and I was starting chest compression, so my husband stayed with the kids, so they wouldn’t see anything,” Thomsen said. “The deputy was probably there within 30 seconds to a minute of us called 911, because he happened to be driving by.”
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department, Osceola County EMS and Reed City Fire Department had all responded to the scene. Every time Thomsen came off Eldridge’s chest to give her breath, she said one of the first responders would work around her, so they never stopped.
Once a Lund University Cardiac Assist System, or LUCAS Device, had been successfully strapped to Eldridge, mechanical chest compressions began.
“They took over the scene, and I kind of sat back and let them do what they needed to do,” Thomsen said. “They were awesome to work with.”
It wasn’t long before Eldridge’s pulse returned, and she was then loaded into the ambulance and taken to the ER. According to Reed City Fire Chief Jeff Stein, Eldridge woke up by the time they had reached the ER and was talking by the time they left.
Since that Saturday, Thomsen said Eldridge has been resting and recovering well.
“I’m just really glad that my mom’s still here and on this earth to spend some more time with us,” Thomsen said. “I’m glad I was in the right place at the right time. I think God had a hand in that, just aligning all the pieces, so everybody was where they needed to be.”
Thomsen said that, in her experience, a lot of people outside the medical field do not seek CPR training. She said it’s important for people to become certified in CPR, because “you never know when your loved one or your friend will need you.”
On Friday, May 20, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department, the Reed City Fire Department and Osceola County EMS received awards for their rescue efforts from Osceola County and Osceola County EMS Education Coordinator Jenny Edstrom.
Thomsen said she and her son were also present for the ceremony, but that other family members were unable to make it due to conflicts with timing and Eldridge’s ongoing recovery.
Thomsen said that Eldridge is doing great and is recovering from home.
As education coordinator, Edstrom often teaches courses on CPR. She said that COVID affected the ability for people to seek training, because of its in-person requirement.
COVID aside, Edstrom said there does need to be an increase in education efforts when it comes to life-saving skills like CPR and AED operation.
“Sometimes it takes something like what happened with (Thomsen’s) mom to kind of highlight that, so people really understand and see the need for it,” she said. “I think people don’t necessarily think it’s ever going to happen to them, they’re not going to need it, until all of a sudden they do.”
Since being signed into law in 2016, Public Act 388 requires CPR and AED instruction for students enrolled in grades seven through 12th. While this law does help to increase education on performing CPR, Edstrom said it’s still beneficial to seek official certification.
There are varying levels of CPR training available, ranging from non-certified, where meeting requirements is not necessary to pass the course, to training that is either pass or fail.
Regardless of whether someone’s training was given with certification, Edstrom said any and all knowledge of CPR is going to be helpful.
“The only wrong way to do (CPR) is to not do anything at all,” she said. “There is a technique to it. Do I recommend people get trained? Absolutely, but not doing anything is worse than maybe having poor technique.”
The American Heart Association offers both non-certified and certified CPR courses. For non-certified courses, called the Friends and Family course, renewal of certification is not required. However, the AHA recommends that those who take the certified course renew that certification every two years.
Edstrom said that people of all ages can become CPR certified, and that it’s never too late to do so. If someone is interested in CPR/AED training, she said they can do so through the AHA, their local EMS agency or their local fire department.
