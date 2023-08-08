CADILLAC — Lois Grant has been a lot less fearful lately.
In June, Grant talked about how bed bugs and mice issues at her Cadillac apartment complex, Harbor View Apartments, were causing fear, anxiety and sleepless nights. While the management company, Cleveland-based Millennia Housing Management, LLC, did some treatments in various apartments and common areas for bed bugs, the problems persisted.
Lois’ apartment didn’t have bed bugs, but she felt trapped in her apartment unable to leave because she feared she would bring the pests into her dwelling. Once again, she was living in fear.
In late June, Millennia issued a statement regarding the pest issues.
In the statement, Millennia Housing Management said during routine inspections in early June 2023, it was discovered that several units had signs of bed bugs. A vendor was promptly engaged and the treatment started within about 24 hours of the discovery.
The statement also said these units are being monitored to determine if additional treatments are necessary. The property management team and the vendor held a well-attended meeting with the residents to discuss bed bug prevention techniques.
Lois said there was a meeting held recently, but afterward, all it did was create fear, at least for her.
Concerning the allegations regarding mice, Millennia Housing Management said the pest control vendor it uses monitors any activity and treats as necessary. When a resident raises an issue regarding mice, the vendor inspects the unit for evidence and possible entry points. If identified, the unit is given bait boxes and sticky traps and any possible entry points are sealed. Additionally, given that Harbor View is located near woods and a lake, the statement said there are bait stations that are used around the building.
If a household needs supplemental treatments, the management company’s statement said the resident should report the issue to the property management office so that it can be addressed.
Since that time, however, Lois said the action was taken by the management company and there has been a noticeable difference.
“I believe they got the bed bugs situation pretty well taken care of. (The last story) made Millennia get off their butts and steam clean the bad apartments,” she said. “Since then, things have been a lot better. I also haven’t seen any mice lately either.”
Lois said the manager of the complex was trying hard and did what she could to take care of things, but it pushed them over the edge. She also said it was probably the middle of July that things started to get taken care of. Lois said this included new rules like not being allowed to bring in any furniture from garage sales and other related sales.
In June, District Health Department No. 10 said someone did come into the Cadillac Office recently but didn’t file an official report. That person was given information about reporting the issue to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
Recently, DHD No. 10 spokesperson Nick Eckhart said he talked with the environmental health personnel and there haven’t been any more complaints since the one that was made earlier this summer.
Millennia Housing Management, LLC, was contacted for comment, but didn’t not respond in time for this report.
As for moving forward, Lois said she would like to believe after the experience that things will not get as bad as they did previously but she is not confident in that. She said it costs a lot of money to treat bed bugs, but she believes all the residents feel better now that it has been handled.
“I was told I was the only one who would speak up and they were proud of me and grateful that something was done,” she said. “I feel like it is safe to be in here now. I don’t have to worry about the bed bugs or the mice now.”
The Environmental Protection Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Department of Agriculture all consider bed bugs a public health pest. However, unlike most public health pests, bed bugs are not known to transmit or spread disease, according to information on the EPA’s website.
Although bed bug populations dropped dramatically during the mid-20th century, the United States is one of many countries now experiencing a resurgence in the population of bed bugs, according to a joint statement from the CDC and EPA.
Though the exact cause is not known, experts suspect the resurgence is associated with increased resistance of bed bugs to available pesticides, greater international and domestic travel, lack of knowledge regarding control of bed bugs due to their prolonged absence, and the continuing decline or elimination of effective vector/pest control programs at state and local public health agencies.
