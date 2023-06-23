CADILLAC — Lois Grant soon will be 75, and like most senior citizens, she is on a fixed income.
So when things like bed bugs and mice started to become issues in her Cadillac apartment complex, Harbor View Apartments, she was not sure how to proceed. Management has done some treatments in various apartments and common areas, but said she believes the problem will not be solved unless there is a complete treatment of the entire complex.
That would be costly and Lois and her neighbors are all on fixed incomes with little wiggle room.
Currently, Lois said her apartment doesn’t have bed bugs. She said she is not leaving her apartment much because she doesn’t want them to come into her apartment.
“They are pretty bad. They are even in the laundry room, downstairs and everywhere,” Lois said.
She said the apartment management has told tenants they will spray but if they have to come back to do it again, they will have to incur the cost of treatment. The cost is not cheap, either.
While she hasn’t had bed bugs in her apartment, Lois said she has been dealing with mice. Like the bed bugs, Lois said the mice problem is getting worse.
“I had to have the cable guy come in and I had him pick up a mouse I got (in a trap) and put it in a coffee can. I was afraid to do it,” she said.
She said stories are spreading about some tenants catching double-digit mice in a single night. Lois said the mice are all over.
Cleveland-based Millennia Housing Management, LLC, owns and operates the building and released a statement Thursday regarding the bed bugs and mice at the Cadillac apartment.
In the statement, Millennia Housing Management said during routine inspections in early June 2023, it was discovered that several units had signs of bed bugs. A vendor was promptly engaged and the treatment started within about 24 hours of the discovery.
The statement also said these units are being monitored to determine if additional treatments are necessary. The property management team and the vendor held a well-attended meeting with the residents to discuss bed bug prevention techniques.
Lois said there was a meeting held recently, but afterward, all it did was create fear, at least for her.
Concerning the allegation regarding mice, Millennia Housing Management said the pest control vendor it uses monitors any activity and treats as necessary. When a resident raises an issue regarding mice, the vendor inspects the unit for evidence and possible entry points. If identified, the unit is given bait boxes and sticky traps and any possible entry points are sealed. Additionally, given that Harbor View is located near woods and a lake, the statement said there are bait stations that are used around the building.
If a household needs supplemental treatments, the management company’s statement said the resident should report the issue to the property management office so that it can be addressed.
District Health Department No. 10 said someone did come into the Cadillac Office recently but didn’t file an official report. That person was given information about reporting the issue to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
While Harbor View Apartments is run by Millennia Housing Management, it is not the only senior living facility in Cadillac. The Cadillac Housing Commission also has a similar complex in Kirtland Terrace.
Cadillac Housing Commission Director Carrie VanderMolen said bed bugs are an issue in various places. They are issues in apartments, hotels airports and, on occasion, at Kirkland Terrace. Currently, however, they are not experiencing any issues related to bed bugs.
“They are bad everywhere. It is not anything management is doing. It is hard to get rid of them and it is expensive to get rid of them,” she said. “They are not harmful, but they are icky.”
She said when people move into Kirtland Terrace, they educate them and provide information about how to avoid getting them and what to do if they think they have them. She said when one of the 75 apartments gets bed bugs, everyone knows about it.
Like Harbor View, VanderMolen said Kirtland Terrace recently had a class to educate their senior citizens and had canines inspect all 75 rooms. Before the dogs started, VanderMolen said they wanted to explain what was happening and the vendor also explained how tenants could avoid getting bed bugs.
The Environmental Protection Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Department of Agriculture all consider bed bugs a public health pest. However, unlike most public health pests, bed bugs are not known to transmit or spread disease, according to information on the EPA’s website.
Although bed bug populations dropped dramatically during the mid-20th century, the United States is one of many countries now experiencing a resurgence in the population of bed bugs, according to a joint statement from the CDC and EPA.
Though the exact cause is not known, experts suspect the resurgence is associated with increased resistance of bed bugs to available pesticides, greater international and domestic travel, lack of knowledge regarding control of bed bugs due to their prolonged absence, and the continuing decline or elimination of effective vector/pest control programs at state and local public health agencies.
When a community starts to experience bed bug infestations, control is often more challenging because local public health departments have very limited resources to combat this problem and bed bugs frequently are not seen as a priority, according to the joint statement.
The statement also said municipal codes struggle to identify those responsible for the control of bed bug infestations. Tenants and landlords often dispute who is ultimately responsible for the cost of control and treatment. Treatment costs are high and transient populations make it difficult or impossible to assign responsibility.
Pesticide resistance and limited control choices make treatment even more difficult. Some bed bug populations are resistant to almost all pesticides registered to treat them. Residents may use over-the-counter or homemade preparations that are ineffective, or even dangerous, and may promote further resistance.
Pesticide misuse also is a potential public health concern. Because bed bug infestations are so difficult to control and are such a challenge to mental and economic health, residents may resort to using pesticides that are not intended for indoor residential use and may face serious health risks as a result, according to the CDC and EPA’s statement.
Additionally, residents may be tempted to apply pesticides registered for indoor use, but at greater application rates than the label allows. This results in a much greater risk of pesticide exposure for those living in the home. The CDC and EPA statement also said pesticides must always be used in strict accordance with their labeling to ensure that the residents and applicators are not exposed to unsafe levels of pesticide residues.
With the bed bugs and now mice seemingly being a problem, Lois said it is taking a toll on her and her neighbors. They only want to find a solution that works.
“Everyone is mentally and physically tired of the whole thing. You can’t eat or sleep because you are afraid something will come,” she said.
