REED CITY — A 45-year-old Marion man whose wife was allegedly killed by his girlfriend last June faced charges that claimed he tampered with evidence and other offenses during his arraignment in Osceola County's 77th District Court.
Michael Edward Beebe was charged with one count of tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than 10 years in prison and accessory after the fact of a felony for his connection with incidents occurring on June 9 in Osceola County's Highland Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhance the maximum penalty by 1.5 times.
If convicted of the tampering offense, Beebe faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Beebe is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Nicole Veranda Wagner was charged in the district court for her part in the murder of Natasha Nicole-Lee Beebe, 29, of Marion. During her June 2020 arraignment in 77th District Court, Wagner acknowledged that she understood the charges brought against her. By standing mute, a plea of not guilty was automatically entered on Wagner's behalf.
In August 2020, Wagner waived her 49th Circuit Court arraignment but was charged with one count each of second-degree murder and homicide manslaughter for her connection with an incident on June 9 at a residence on 90th Avenue near 19 Mile Road in Highland Township. The charges in question are only accusations. Wagner is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a gunshot victim at the Highland Township residence in June 2020.
Natasha Nicole-Lee Beebe was shot in the neck area by a pistol and died on scene as life-saving measures were attempted by Osceola County deputies and Osceola County EMS.
At the time of the incident, former Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams said Natasha Nicole-Lee Beebe had been involved in an argument with Wagner earlier in the day on June 9, 2020, but left the area at some point. Later on, she returned and was shot and killed.
Michael Edward Beebe is scheduled to have a probable cause conference on June 3.
