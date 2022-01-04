CADILLAC — While cruising the grocery store aisles, consumers may have noticed a spike in the price of their favorite fillets and franks. Yes, the cost of beef is on the rise, and it could stay that way for a few more years.
Production slowed during the pandemic, causing a back-up of supply. Now, with supply still short and demand high, it’s taking some time to catch up. The main contributing factor is the natural beef cycle, according to Michigan State University Associate Professor and Beef Extension Specialist, Dr. Daniel Buskirk.
“Beef producers, cow calf producers in particular, tend to kind of get into the business and out of the business. somewhat frequently, at least small producers can do that,” he said. “And what happens is, cattle price will go down and they’ll say this is not fun anymore, and they’ll get out of the business, and when they do that, of course supply decreases, and then prices for cattle go up and people say, gee, this looks like fun, I’m going to get in the business or I’m going to expand.”
Factoring in the time it takes to practically get into the business, or to expand, Buskirk said the “fairly predictable” cycle will typically happen every 10 years. Currently, Michigan is in the part of the cycle where supply is tight and fewer calves are being born, which contributes to increase in cost.
For perspective on how the cost of beef has grown, Buskirk said consumers were spending on average about $6 per pound in 2014. Today, they’re paying about $7.50 per pound, which he said is about a 25% increase.
A lack of rainfall can also have a large impact on the level of supply versus demand.
“The drought in the west has been so severe that even though prices for cattle may increase, a lot of those farms and ranches will have a lot of difficulty expanding and so forth, because they just don’t have the feed resources to be able to do that,” Buskirk said.
If these trends continue, it’s possible that beef price won’t level out for about two years, but Buskirk believes it could be as long as four years.
To some, the obvious answer would be to skip the beef for the time being, but Buskirk said this can hurt cattle farmers by leaving them out of the equation and hurt consumers by leaving out a crucial part of their diet. His recommendation for cutting cost is to shop local.
Partner and Director of Marketing at Apsey Farms, Kyle Apsey, said that buying beef in bulk can be both economically and ecologically friendly.
“So if you can buy a half beef or a quarter, or even an eighth, you generally save a lot more than if you were to buy even just a pound of ground beef at the grocery store,” he said. “You can get make it cheaper by buying that much in bulk and having the freezer space on hand or splitting it with family.”
People tend to prioritize tender loins and rib eyes, Apsey said, but it’s important to make use of every part of the cow to be cost-effective.
Consumers can also save just by having a good relationship with their local farmer. Often times, farmers will have a surplus of certain cuts in their inventory, and purchasing those items can be cheaper.
“For us at Apsey Farms, we do our best to always sell fresh products for our customers, and after six months, we generally keep the product for ourselves or we donate it, so there’s ways sometimes we have a lot of certain cuts they can’t move,” Apsey said. “There’s other ways to eat more economically going direct to your farmer than shopping at the grocery store.”
When shopping local, Apsey said the sacrifice being made by the consumer is the convenience of going to the grocery store each week and picking up a pound or two of ground beef. However, if they have the resources, Apsey said the trend coming out of the pandemic has been that people want to “fill their freezers more and have that peace of mind.”
