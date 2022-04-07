CADILLAC — On Wednesday a meeting was held virtually to update residents about the ongoing investigation regarding PFAS chemicals found within a well at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center.
Prior to the meeting, the Cadillac News reached out to two homeowners whose families live in the homes and neighborhoods surrounding the CTC. Wexford-Missaukee CTC Director Tim Rigling also was contacted. The goal was to see what expectations and hopes they had for the meeting and then a quick follow up to see how they thought the meeting when once it was over.
A MOTHER’S NEED TO KNOW IF HER CHILDREN ARE SAFE
Audrey Woods has been outspoken about the questions she has regarding the recent realization that her family’s home has a well with PFAS in it.
Wood’s John R Road home was one of the multiple homes in Haring Township that had wells tested for PFAS after the initial finding of elevated levels of the chemical in a well at the CTC.
The CTC is just down the road from where Wood, her husband, Tyler Bassett, and their four children, including an infant, live.
The home had a free point-of-use filter installed in February and while there was relief there also was frustration because there was only on source of safe water.
That frustration continues.
When it comes to Wednesday’s meeting, Wood said the biggest thing she hoped to get an answer to was whether the now filtered water source at her home would get tested.
“That wasn’t on my list until Monday. I contacted (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) and they said testing would be done tentatively by (Michigan Department of Health and Human Services) in August,” she said. “It would only be select houses that they would be taking water from.”
Wood said she was told that in most cases the type of filter that were installed are successful in taking out PFAS. While that is good, Wood also said it is disconcerting to her that it also may not.
She said there is concern her and her family could still be ingesting PFAS. She also was contemplating buying another filter but now is worried that it could be just a waste of time, effort and money if it ultimately doesn’t work.
Wood said the second thing she is hoping will be addressed is if there will be any funding allocated to the issue. In particular, she is wondering if there will be money for residents to hook up to the Haring Township water supply. She also said she would like to see communication between the township and EGLE improve because she doesn’t think it is very effective right now.
“I understand there is a process to it. I was in the National Guard and I understand the communication with government. I also worked in an office so I get communication issues, there is a process and it takes time,” she said. “What it comes down to is my kids lives and their health. Whether it is now or 40 years from now, I don’t have patience for it.”
LOOKING FOR A PLAN OF ATTACK
Sara Mulder can sit in the living room of her home and see the main entrance of the Wexford-Missaukee CTC.
With her proximity to the CTC, when news came out about the PFAS in the CTC’s well Mulder said she was very interested in what was happening. Since that time, her well has been tested and thankfully she said the results came back with no PFAS. Since that time, and because of the results of the well test, Mulder said she has not heard from anyone regarding PFAS.
While here well was clean in December, Mulder said she still has concerns. So when it came to Wednesday’s meeting, Mulder said she wanted it to address a plan of action, but she wasn’t confident that was going to happen based on the description of the meeting hosted by the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team.
Although she has a whole system filtration system on her well that came with the house when she and her husband bought it, she wants to know if her well will be retested. She also wants to know if those who have PFAS in their water is connecting to Haring Township an option.
On a scale of 1-10, Mulder said she had a five in confidence that the meeting would address these questions.
“I think they owe the families directly affected more than, ‘here is a filter and good luck,’” she said. “I know it takes time to figure out the extent and find a source. I’m not saying I need an answer in a week, but the families who tested positive, they owe them more than a point of service filter and good luck. I don’t think they have done that at this point.”
NO SURPRISES
Rigling, along with Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District Superintendent Dave Cox, planned to attend the virtual meeting. As for hopes for what the meeting will provide the CTC, Rigling said just doesn’t want any surprises.
“I’m hoping for no surprises and that they have been open and honest with us. I do hoe we get a better idea of what the plan is going down the road,” Rigling said. “I know it will be a long process but it is not clear how it will move forward.”
After the initial elevated reading at the CTC was seen in October, another quarterly test was performed late last year and Perfluorononanoic acid or PFNA was 5 nanograms per liter. That reading is below the state threshold for a maximum contaminant level of 6 ng/L. In October, PFNA was found at a level of 7.667 nanograms per liter in the CTC well.
Recently, Rigling said another quarterly test was performed and it showed no elevated levels of PFAS and the well serving the general education building continued to have no detection of PFAS. The CTC campus utilizes three different wells to provide water to the buildings on the property and only one tested for elevated levels of PFAS
Three years ago, the CTC started voluntarily testing the three wells it has that provide water to the Cadillac campus. The testing was part of the state’s push to ensure drinking water was safe and free of dangerous levels of substances such as lead and PFAS.
There are multiple options available to address the issue at the CTC, including placing a filtration system on the well where the PFAS was detected and digging deeper in the existing well where the contamination is detected to see if they can move past it and into a different aquifer.
A new well also could be drilled, one of the other wells with zero contamination could be tapped into to supply water to the CTC building or the campus could hook into the Haring Township Water System.
WHAT WAS SAID AT THE MEETING
The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team held its virtual meeting Wednesday and fielded roughly an hour of viewer questions.
The meeting went on until nearly 8 p.m. even though the scheduled time for the meeting was 6 to 7:30 p.m. During the meeting, Michigan PFAS Action Response Team Executive Director Abigail Hendershott, Steve Kitler of EGLE, Lisa Fischer of DHHS, Kaitlyn Bertram of EGLE and representatives from District Health Department No. 10 spoke about different topics including background on PFAS and the ongoing investigation.
Bertram, who is the site investigator for EGLE, said the investigation has shown that groundwater can be reached at 65 feet in the area of the CTC and the groundwater has a flow to the west or northwest.
Although the investigation has not shown a single source, Bertram said there are no landfills, platters or known industries that are near the CTC site. There has been no fire training on the property. There was a fire on the property during the 1980s but a Class A foam was used that is not known to have PFAS.
Bertram said historical imagery of the site dating back to the 1950s shows vacant land. Based on that, Bertram said the investigation has not yielded any information that points to a definite source. She did say, however, that if they had to guess based on the information that is known, multiple septic systems in the area likely are the source of the found PFAS chemicals.
In all, 27 homes were tested of the 30 that have been flagged for being in proximity of the CTC. The three that weren’t tested were due to there not being permission from the property owners to get a sample.
Three of the 27 homes tested were above the drinking water criteria for PFAS, while one was at the drinking water criteria level. Of the remaining homes that were tested, 17 had detections but were below the drinking water criteria for PFAS and six had no detection. The investigation also showed only one of the homes that had levels of PFAS in their water had PFNA, which was the PFAS chemical detected at that CTC.
As for the next steps, Bertram said Haring Township will continue with annual testing while the CTC will continue with quarterly testing. DHHS will test the residential wells again in six months.
The meeting was recorded and will be posted along with materials within a few days and once posted can be viewed on the website www.youtube.com/michiganegle.
THOUGHTS ON THE MEETING
The reactions of two homeowners in the area of the CTC showed frustration after they viewed the PFAS meeting Wednesday night.
Wood said she thought the meeting was disappointing because there was no timeline given or plan discussed. She said she still doesn’t know if it will be a year or more before a solution is determined.
As for her question about the filter and testing the filtered water to ensure the device was working, Wood said they seemed to have corrected that answer and said it was. Fischer said as a scientist she doesn’t like to speak in 100% certainties, but there have not been any results from filtered water sources in the 1,000 or more well tested that showed any issues.
As for the idea that multiple septic tanks could be the cause, Wood said that was the first time she heard that and doesn’t give it much credence.
Mulder said she didn’t think a lot of new information was given out and mostly the information given was already out there. Like Wood, Mulder said she was disappointed that long-term solutions were not discussed more. She also said it seemed like the state is going to pass the problem off to Haring Township to handle.
“It sounded to me like they don’t know anything,” she said.
For Rigling, he said the meeting was eye-opening.
Because he has been solely focused on the concerns and safety of the CTC students and staff, Wednesday’s meeting gave him the bigger picture perspective and the complexity of the bigger problem that is facing the area.
As far as the contamination issue at the CTC, Rigling said he got what he wanted in that there were no surprises.
“Based on the information, we will focus on interim solutions so water is safe for our students and staff and see how the long-term solution plays out,” he said. “There are a lot of factors going into the solution. We have to focus on making sure we have bottled water and filtering for all our drinking water systems because it does look like it will take some time for a permanent solution.”
