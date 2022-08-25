President Biden’s decision to forgive countless thousands of former college students all or part of their financial obligation leaves me with mixed feelings. As a career college admission officer, I have discussed college costs with thousands of prospective students and their families. During those interviews, a large number of thoughtful students suggested that they might, 1) find a 20-hours a week job during their enrollment, 2) delay their college entrance for one or two years, 3) attend a local community college for two years, or, 4) continue their higher education in a lower priced institution.
Those applicants who chose the “now rather than after” left funds that benefitted those who continued their educational plans while they sometimes accumulated a large debt.
While the children are in high school, their families need to make a decision: Should the child make a somewhat mild sacrifice during the first year or two, or is it best for the parents (or maybe the college graduate) to prepare for a major financial sacrifice after the student graduates.
Both groups were winners.
Cliff F. Sjogren
Cadillac
