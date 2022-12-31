Before the New Year begins remember these tax tips

CADILLAC — Happy New Year may be the first thing most people say after the clock strike 12 on New Year’s Eve, but the New Year also is a good time to think about taxes.
Patti O’Dell, tax researcher with the accounting firm Baird, Cotter and Bishop in Cadillac, recently told the Cadillac News 2022 was a quiet year legislatively, so when it comes to the end of the year tax dos and don’ts, there aren’t many.
O’Dell said the one thing people should be aware of is there is not going to be the bigger child tax credit and the earned income tax credit for the 2022 tax year. Those ceased at the end of 2021, and unless something is done by the Biden Administration, they won’t be available when preparing 2022 tax returns.
“(President Joe) Biden is pushing for the tax credit and he might be willing to give up something to get that for 2022, but there isn’t anything official yet,” she said.
O’Dell also said if a person inherits an IRA, they also take on the decedent’s Required Minimum Distribution or RMD. When a person inherits an IRA, many of the IRS rules for required minimum distributions still apply. However, there also may be additional rules based on a person’s relationship to the deceased original owner. So it is best to check, so you know all that is involved with such funds.
When it comes to looking ahead to filing your taxes for the 2022 tax year, O’Dell said people need to file as soon as they can. The earliest someone can file is Jan. 23.
She also said people also need to be aware of fraud as instances of these types of activities continue to occur. This includes mail coming from out of state for unemployment or a 1099 form they need to be wary of.
“It is still happening,” she said.
As for those who don’t typically file tax returns, you may be missing out on money.
In early December the IRS started sending out letters to approximately 9 million households that might have missed out on several pandemic-related tax refunds and stimulus checks, which may include the third round of stimulus payments that delivered $1,400 to individuals, $2,800 to couples and an additional $1,400 for each dependent.
The tax agency is contacting taxpayers who aren’t required to file an annual federal income tax return, usually because they don’t earn enough income to tax — a category that can include a significant number of retirees.
The average U.S. taxpayer has to answer to the tax man once earning $12,550 for a single filer, or $25,100 for a couple. That rises to $14,250 if you’re older than 65, or $27,000 for a couple. But since Social Security benefits aren’t taxable — along with withdrawals from a Roth IRA — a single person receiving the maximum Social Security benefit could have more than $54,000 in combined benefits and additional income and not be required to file an income tax return. For a couple, the combined total gets to more than $108,000 — and they still wouldn’t be required to file.
Of the 65 million U.S. citizens receiving Social Security, 53.3 million are retirees, with about one out of every four of those older adults depending on Social Security benefits for at least 90 percent of their income, according to the Census Bureau study. That computes to about 13 million retirees who wouldn’t have been required to file a 2021 tax return.
If you’re part of that number, claiming your missed stimulus benefit is simple — file a 2021 tax return.
The IRS advises that the fastest and easiest way to get a refund is to file a return electronically and choose direct deposit. Filers can use popular tax software, online services or a tax advisor.
It should be noted that the last round of stimulus payments were limited to individuals with adjusted gross incomes of $75,000 or less were entitled to the full $1,400, which was reduced for those making more, with individuals reporting $80,000 receiving no payment. Individuals with incomes between those amounts received reduced payments. The ceiling was $150,000 for joint filers and stopped at $160,000.
The IRS also notes that non-filers also could have missed out on the expanded Child Tax Credit, which can be worth as much as $3,600 per child, or the Earned Income Tax Credit, which can be as much as $1,502 for workers with no qualifying children, $3,618 for those with one child, $5,980 for those with two children and $6,728 for those with at least three children.
For the Child Tax Credit, individuals who earned less than $12,500, or $25,000 for couples, can file a simplified tax return at childtaxcredit.gov/file.
Finally, non-filers may also have missed out on the increased Child and Dependent Care Credit in 2021. That benefit goes to families that pay for daycare so they can find a job. The credit is worth up to $4,000 for one qualifying person and $8,000 for two or more qualifying persons.
The IRS may owe you money based on pandemic-related stimulus funds you may not have received. Many who did not receive the money to which they were entitled may not have had to file tax returns and may also have missed credits related to child care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.