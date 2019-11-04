Behrendt challenging for mayor of Lake City

LAKE CITY — Lake City mayoral candidate Tom Behrendt, a local entrepreneur and employee at VanPolen Dairy Farm, believes it’s time for a change in city government and he believes he is the person who can bring the kind of change that is needed.
“It’s time to play to the strengths we see around us every day and remember the traditions that have made Lake City stand out,‘ Behrendt said in a weekend interview.
“I’m running for mayor because it’s time for a change.‘
Behrendt is challenging incumbent mayor Brad Seger, who is seeking his fourth two-year term in the election on Tuesday. Behrendt, in contrast, presents himself to voters as the candidate of change who can infuse fresh ideas about ways to move the city forward while at the same time maintaining the traditions that have made the city what it is.
Behrendt owns and operates a local honey business, Morton Apiaries, with wife Sherri that provides a long line of honey products including candles, wax and honey sticks in addition to jars of honey. He and Sherri, who can trace several generations of her side of the family, the Mortons, to the McBain area, have always loved spending time in Lake City and it was the realization of a dream when they finally were able to make their home here. The couple have been living in Lake City for about 10 years.
Behrendt is seeking to bring what he believes will be positive change to the city through the route of public service. Behrendt, who was born in the Lansing area and attended Waverly High School, has a varied background and believes he can put that background and experience to use in the role of mayor. He owns a bachelor’s degree in physical education and recreation from Olivet College and is a certified journeyman lineman. He served as an electric operations manager in Alaska for four years prior to moving to Lake City.
When Behrendt is not operating the honey business with Sherri, with whom he has been married 13 years, he is usually busy doing various tasks at the dairy farm or he’s out hunting or fishing or, in the summer time, boating on Lake Missaukee. He has a great passion for the outdoors and sees the year-round access to the outdoors and particularly to Lake Missaukee as one of the great natural assets of Lake City and also one of the great attractions for tourists and potential tourists. He and Sherri are also active members of the Lake City Eagles Club.
Behrendt believes the time has come to break away from the status quo in Lake City.
“Our city has unique and special challenges and I am a firm believer that my background can provide a new, fresh perspective to the opportunities facing our community,‘ he said.
“I’d like to partner with you in this position and together we can find a path for success.‘
Behrendt emphasizes that “change‘ is more than just a word to him.
“I truly believe our community can benefit from a new look at the opportunities we have,‘ he said.
“For too long we’ve seen inactivity and taking the easier way out,‘ he added. “I believe the time is right for a fresh approach and I know I can provide that as your new mayor.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.