My goodness, this year, even with all its continued craziness, seems to be just flying by.
I cannot believe it's already time for Fat Tuesday, the centuries-old tradition of living-it-up large on the last day before Lent begins.
Easter is coming early this year, the first Sunday in April to be exact, so we all better get ready for it, and yeah- Spring.
As tradition dictates, the day before Ash Wednesday, which is known as Fat Tuesday, Shrove Tuesday, Pancake Tuesday, or if you are French (or in New Orleans) Mardi Gras, we are to use up all the flours and fats and other pantry staples used for making treats so that we are not tempted by them and break our Lenten fast.
Looking at the inventory in my pantry while pondering this special day, my mind could not help but recall the year I spent watching the Mardi Gras parade in person on Bourbon Street, and the one food that had its aroma filling the air that morning was none other than beignets.
Pronounced “Ben-yeahs,‘ these authentic New Orleans treats are, at its simplest, a delicate, little pillow-shaped, yeast-raised pastry that is lightly-fried then served immediately with a heavy dusting of powdered sugar -ah- that offer a super-fresh doughnut-like taste and sweetness all rolled into a few tiny bites.
Coming from the early Celtic word, “bigne,‘ which means “to raise,‘ the spelling evolved into the French word, “beignet,‘ which means “fritter‘ and arrived in New Orleans right along with the French colonists. Early Creole cooks then set to work to make these pillows of pleasing flavor a New Orleans tradition.
If you’ve ever tasted an authentically-made one, it’s easy to see why this recipe has stood the test of time and went on to become such a classic. What I especially like about the beignet is that the master recipe offers great versatility, allowing you to bend its flavor to your will in almost any way.
Today there are recipes all over the place for beignets and many offer savory or sweet versions, which enable you to feature seasonings, meats, seafood, veggies and even cheeses in them, which will help you clean out your fridge right along with your pantry. The one caveat to the master recipe is that it does call for the dough to be fried, which is a cooking method that requires a good thermometer for accurate heating, which ensures a fabulous finished product.
The goal of deep-frying is to seal the outside of the food while steaming the inside of the food, using heat.
Once the outside of the food is sealed the pressure of the steam will push out the oil, and if you drain deep-fried food briefly immediately after cooking, the food will be practically oil-free.
The ideal oil temperature is 365 degrees because the temperature will drop to approximately 350 degrees once food is added. Therefore, I recommend using a high heat oil like peanut or avocado because they don’t turn into trans fat at these higher heats like other oils can.
I also recommend a small Fry Daddy-like appliance, or an electric skillet, because they have a thermostat that maintains the oil at a perfect fry temperature, which takes the guesswork out of temperature controlling, and makes frying safer, too.
Make sure that the oil is completely up to the temperature before adding any of the dough because if the oil is not hot enough the dough will absorb the oil, which will make your beignets greasy. This is also why you should never over-crowd the pan, and fry only a few at a time. They take very little time to cook, so you will be done before you know it.
Here now are three great ways to bite into a super-fresh beignet – Enjoy.
Classic Beignets
1/2 cup lukewarm water
1/2 cup lukewarm milk
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 large egg
1/4 cup sugar
2 teaspoons unrefined mineral sea salt
4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons instant yeast
Avocado or peanut oil for frying
Combine all of the ingredients, and mix and knead them together—by hand, mixer or bread machine—till you've made a soft, smooth dough. Allow the dough to rise, covered, for 1 hour, or until it's puffy. Gently deflate the dough then place it in a greased bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight or for up to 2 days. Remove dough from refrigerator, place it on a lightly greased or floured work surface then roll it into a 14" x 10" rectangle, squaring off the corners as well as you can without being overly fussy. Cut the dough into 2" squares. Heat one inch of oil to 365 degrees and drop 5 or 6 squares of dough into the hot oil. They’ll sink to the bottom, then after about 5 seconds or so, rise to the top. Fry the beignets for 1 minute, then use a pair of tongs to turn them over. Fry for another minute, till the beignets are puffed and golden brown all over. Remove from the oil and drain on paper towels. When the beignets are cool, sprinkle them heavily with powdered sugar. Approximate servings per recipe: 30.
Savory Beignets
3 eggs, beaten
6 ounces beer
2 teaspoons baking powder
3 cups sifted flour
2 cups savory ingredients*
Avocado or peanut oil for frying
Combine 3 eggs beaten, 6 ounces beer and 2 teaspoons baking powder then add 3 cups sifted flour, one cup at a time. Let batter rest for about 2 hours at room temperature.
Heat oil to 365 degrees. Stir in 2 cups of whatever ingredients* you are adding then, with a large tablespoon, drop batter into the oil, a spoonful at a time. Remove from the oil when they reach a nice golden brown color. Serve immediately.
*= Savory ingredients can be a combination of whatever you like, such as 1/2 cup minced onion, 1/2 cup chopped pepperoni, 1 cup shredded mozzarella and a teaspoon of fresh basil and Greek oregano (marjoram), for example. Approximate servings per recipe: 12.
Cheesy Beignets
1 cup water
1/2 cup butter
1 cup flour
4 eggs
Pinch of cayenne pepper
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup grated Swiss cheese
Avocado or peanut oil for frying
Garnish: grated Parmesan cheese and fresh, chopped parsley
In a saucepan, bring water and butter to a boil. Take off heat then add flour all at once. Stir until mixture leaves the sides of pan. Return pan to low heat. Stir mixture until it lightly “films‘ the bottom of the pan. Transfer to a bowl, and briefly cool.
Beat in eggs, one at a time. Beat in remaining ingredients thoroughly. Heat oil to 365 degrees. Drop the beignet dough by spoonful into hot oil, and fry until golden, turning the beignets over to brown on all sides. Drain, serve warm. Garnish if desired.
Approximate servings per recipe: 24.
