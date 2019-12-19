CADILLAC — In December there is a fondness for snow.
That fondness can remain after December and the holidays pass for those who love to ice fish, ski or snowmobile. For others, snow drives them to head south or simply to curse it. Regardless of how you look at snow, one thing is certain — it’s here for the foreseeable future.
So is having to clear off your car, shovel or snow blow your driveway and travel in not so ideal conditions. Another thing that comes with snow is plow trucks.
They’re big, orange, and have flashing lights — yet drivers still hit them.
For the past five winters, an average of 17 MDOT plow trucks have been struck by other drivers. Aaron Begley, MDOT’s Atlanta Operations Facility manager, said his plow operators see all kinds of unsafe driver behavior from their vantage point, such as driving too fast for conditions and passing vehicles on the right.
“It’s frustrating, because our operators are doing the best they can to make the roads as safe as possible for the given weather, and some drivers don’t give us the space to do that,‘ Begley said. “Drivers should remember that the roads are usually worse ahead of our plows and the best decision is to slow down and make it to your destination safely.‘
Modern plow trucks may not just have a front-mounted or underbody plow but also a wing plow that can be retracted or extended on either side of the truck to clear the road shoulder and travel lane in one pass. While these wings are usually painted bright orange and are equipped with flashing lights as well, they can be obscured by blowing snow.
Wexford County Road Commission Manager Alan Cooper echoed those sentiments. Although local plow truck/vehicle crashes are uncommon, he said drivers should give plow trucks plenty of room on the road.
“If you see green and amber lights flashing that is our trucks. That green light shows a municipality is working,‘ Cooper said. “Give us room because we do a lot of backing up when we are plowing.‘
The plow trucks need time to stop so when people get too close when driving they are putting themselves in potential danger, according to Osceola County Road Commission manager Luke Houlton. When a plow truck is pushing snow, visibility is not good and they may not be able to see someone behind them.
In general, Houlton said it is never a good idea to pass a plow truck. It’s an especially bad idea to pass on the right. The road behind a plow truck is likely in a better condition than what’s in front of it, he said.
Traveling with plow trucks isn’t the only thing both Copper and Houlton want people to be mindful of during the winter.
State law prohibits the clearing of drives by pushing snow onto or across public roadways. It also prohibits the piling of snow at drives so high it obstructs the view of motorists driving down the road or trying to exit a driveway.
The biggest concern is that if the pile is not cleaned up off the road, someone could hit remnants left in the road. If the snow is not moved far enough off the road and it freezes, it also could damage one of the plow trucks trying to clear snow.
“It’s a misdemeanor to plow onto or across the road. If it freezes (on the road) someone could hit it,‘ Cooper said. “We are not an enforcement agency. I will send an information pamphlet and then if they do it again I will ask the sheriff’s office to stop by and talk to them. We have never had to press it.‘
Houlton said if a person is plowing their drive or paying someone to do it, they should always plow in rather than out. He also said to avoid having to replow or shovel due to a plow truck clearing the road, people can clean off the shoulder before and after their driveway. It will make so there is less snow on the plow truck’s blade when it gets to a driveway.
When it comes to how roads are plowed, there are different levels of priority. Both Cooper and Houlton said the priority is typically state roads, main highways and primary roads that have the most traffic on average. The next tier consists of the secondary paved roads that connect to those aforementioned trunklines. The third and final tier is typically the gravel road system and then subdivisions once all primary, secondary and gravel roads have been maintained.
