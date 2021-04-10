CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Belding woman faced multiple offenses, including one methamphetamine-related felony during her recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Sarah Kay Conley was charged with one count each of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security and unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title for her connection with an incident on April 9 in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges which enhance the sentence on the primary offense by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Conley faces up to 60 years in prison and/or $75,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Conley is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
According to a press release from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, troopers stopped a vehicle at 1 a.m. April 9 on 13th Street near North Mitchell Street for a moving violation. Troopers observed a hypodermic needle sticking out of the passenger's left forearm and a capped hypodermic needle on the passenger seat next to him, police said. The passenger, a 36-year-old Greenville man, indicated the syringe was loaded with a heroin rinse and he did not require medical attention, according to the release.
The driver, Conley, was found to be allegedly in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Police said plastic grocery bags were observed coming out of the void in the driver's side door. A search warrant was obtained and police said the car was towed to the post for processing. Conley was arrested and the passenger was released, police said.
Bond was set by the court at $25,000 cash or surety and a probable cause conference was scheduled for April 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.