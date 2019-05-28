FRANCE — Keith Pickel, a 22-year-old Cadillac High School grad, never made it home from World War II. Thousands of airmen shared his fate. Killed in action, the fighter pilots, bomber crews, and glidermen who fought the airwar over Europe were buried in 18 cemeteries that stretch across Belgium, France and Luxembourg.
Pickel, a tall, handsome young man with ambition and promise, completed two years of college at Purdue University before the war changed everything.
In 1941, he enlisted and qualified for advanced flight-training. He was assigned to copilot a B-17 bomber in the 8th Air Force, heady stuff for his young age. On his third mission, the four-engine Flying Fortress was hit by enemy fire and exploded.
Pickel was laid to rest in the Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium along with 5,246 other Americans, many of them fallen airmen of the U.S. Army Air Forces. Their white headstones are aligned in straight rows to form a Greek cross.
Every year during Memorial Day services, thousands of Europeans remember and honor the men who gave their lives to preserve their freedom. The GI grave sites are lovingly cared for by volunteers through adopt-a-grave programs so that even now, even 75 years later, these brave men and their sacrifices are not forgotten.
Belgian family cares for Cadillac GI’s grave
Two years ago, a retired colonel in the Belgian Army, Fernand Gérard, contacted the descendants of Keith M. Pickel. He wanted them to know that he was taking care of the second lieutenant’s grave.
“I wanted to let them know that their hero is always living in our hearts,‘ he said in an email. “Here in Europe, we have to be grateful to all the young American boys who brought us freedom during World War I and World War II.‘
On Saturday, Gérard, his daughter Marie-France Gérard and his grandson Charles Demoulin attended Memorial Day services at Ardennes American Cemetery and Memorial in Belgium. Charles, 15, has been helping care for Pickel’s grave with this grandfather since he was 9-years old.
“I am the godfather of Keith’s grave and attend each year,‘ Gérard wrote.
The ceremony includes school children singing “The Star Spangled Banner,‘ military bands playing patriotic music, and thousands of people carrying bouquets to the graves.
“This warms my heart to know there are people that still appreciate what the United States and Canada did in World War II to free people from the Germans,‘ said Kris Kay (Jerry Lowe) Sundberg, a Cadillac native and Pickel’s niece now living in Arizona.
Sundberg and her sister Cathie traveled through Europe in 1972 and visited the grave of the uncle they never met. They were stunned by what they saw.
“There were rows and rows ... thousands and thousands of crosses and Stars of David, all white, all in neat little rows ... we sat and cried and cried.‘
“We are very grateful for their sacrifice,‘ Gérard said. “Keith will live forever in our hearts.‘
This is an update to a story we printed on July 8, 2017. Each Memorial Day since then, Fernand Gérard sends photos from Memorial Day services in Belgium to let us know that Keith M. Pickel of Cadillac will never be forgotten.
