Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign starts today

CADILLAC — It just wouldn’t be Christmas without heartwarming acts of kindness.
To that end, each year since 2009, the Cadillac News has asked people in the community to nominate someone they believe is worthy of receiving a gift as part of the Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign.
After receiving those nominations, area businesses partner with the Cadillac News to purchase the gift and present it to the nominee.
Katheryn Kidder, with the Cadillac News, said they select winners based on how badly the person needs the gift, as well as other factors in their life that may make them more worthy of receiving it.
“It’s meant for people who just need a little help during the holidays,‘ Kidder said. “To meet a need.‘
Starting today, the Cadillac News will highlight the 12 winners of the Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign. The final story will run in the Christmas Eve edition of the paper.
Some of the gifts provided during this year’s campaign included a microwave, a weekend getaway, a flat-screen TV, and a bed.
Kidder said they already have businesses signed up for next year’s Believe campaign.
“We have 4-5 regulars who come back every year,‘ Kidder said. “They love helping ... whatever they can do to give back to the community.‘
Turn to page A8 to read about Penny Johnson’s wish to see her 85-year-old mother get a new microwave after her old one recently stopped working.
