CADILLAC — Christmas came early for several Cadillac-area families on Sunday.
After 12 big Christmas wishes were granted this year in the Cadillac News “Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True” campaign, there was one final gift. This gift was for those who applied and didn’t win — especially if the wish was for a child. The final gift was a Christmas party with all the trimmings.
Held at the Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center in Cadillac, the party started with bowling and pizza. Next came a visit from Santa, who made sure there was a special gift for every child that attended. Most of the gifts were toys and books, although some of the girls also requested clothing items.
The party was a big hit for the kids, along with their parents, grandparents and guardians. Altogether, 13 kids and their family members partook in the festivities, in addition to several women and a couple of kids from the Oasis Family Resource Center shelter.
“When we are unable to grant a wish, we invite the families to a party,” said Katheryn Kidder of the Cadillac News. “Everyone is very appreciative and excited. Most families are overwhelmed that somebody nominated them for a wish. They get very emotional when they are invited to the party. Some don’t think people actually do these wonderful things for people.”
“I didn’t even know this was a thing,” said Jeremy Bell, who attended the party with his wife, Tiffany and their children. “We always like fun family outings.”
After knocking down nine pins and throwing her hands up in the air in celebration, 14-year-old Hope Bell said the best thing about the party was the pizza but then she quickly changed her mind and asserted that the bowling was the most fun.
“Bowling, bowling’s the best,” Hope laughed.
Another youngster who was having a good time was Everleigh Roby, 2, who assisted her father, Jake, in rolling the ball down the lane.
“She likes to bowl,” said Jake, who attended the party with his wife, Vanessa, and the couple’s other daughter, 8-month-old Willow.
The Cadillac News has been able to grant wishes to those in need because members of the community — individuals, organizations and businesses — have offered their help and support.
This is the first year the party has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Pines owner Mike Blackmer said it’s something he looks forward to every year.
“It’s an honor to be able to host this,” said Blackmer, who also granted several other wishes this year. “But there are a lot of other businesses and people involved in this, too. Anything I can do to be a part of this, it’s awesome.”
