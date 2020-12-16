Believe wish grants widow an urn for her deceased spouse

Michael and Tina Hoornstra were high school sweethearts.
They shared a special bond, love, and eventually got married. For 38 years, the two shared their life. Tina was experiencing health issues that were causing her pain, weight loss and weakness but she endured. She continued going to work.
So when she came home in late October to find her husband had passed away in his chair, she was heartbroken. What made things worse was when she was taking care of his arrangements, she realized she couldn't afford to get an urn for Michael.
It was for that reason that her sister-in-law Tina Dick nominated her for the Believe...Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign.
"It was heartbreaking to see her not be able to afford to get an urn for the man she loved and spent 38 years with," Dick wrote in the nominating letter.
With the help of Peterson's Funeral Home in Cadillac, Hoornstra was able to get the urn she wanted for her husband.
"Oh my gosh. It means the world to me. It really did," Hoornstra said.
About 15 years ago, Hoornstra said her husband was deathly ill and doctors had given him a 10% chance to live but he eventually pulled through. Although her husband did have a history of heart issues, Hoornstra said he was fine and nothing was bothering him at the time of his death. She said he wasn't complaining and didn't act like he was sick.
For those who didn't know her husband, Hoornstra said he was hilarious and loved being around kids. He coached middle school football for 20 years and just loved it. She said the two met when she snuck out of her family home to attend a party as a teen. After that meeting they were inseparable.
"He was happy, funny and lived life like a kid. He was always playing jokes and he like to make life fun," she said. I miss that."
Peterson's Funeral Director Megan Meyering-Brinks said she has been a fan of the Believe campaign and always enjoys reading the stories. When the funeral home was approached to assist with this wish, Meyering-Brinks said they were more than happy to help out.
"We served Tina's family when Mike died. She is one of the sweetest people and it didn't take long to decide to help," Meyering-Brinks said.
With everyone struggling in some way in 2020, it is even harder when there are other limitations financial or otherwise, she said. Hoornstra wanted to do something extra for her husband but just couldn't afford to, Meyering-Brinks said.
The urn she ended up choosing was strong and masculine and made of black, cultured marble, according to Meyering-Brinks.
Before getting the urn, Hoornstra said her husband's remains were in a simple box and now she is happy she was able to put his remains in something a little nicer.
"It is really beyond what I could have ever imagined. It is a very special Christmas present," she said. "His mother was worried about him being in a box so she is very happy about this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.