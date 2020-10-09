Belleville man arraigned for part in plot against Whitmer

BELLAIRE — A 38-year-old Belleville man was the fourth person arraigned in Antrim County's 86th District Court for their connection with a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Shawn Michael Fix was charged Friday with one count of terrorist acts — providing material support, and felony firearms for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Nov. 1, 2019-Oct. 7, 2020 in Elk Rapids Township in Antrim County. In the court documents shared by Nessel’s office Thursday, it stated the terrorist act charge alleges Fix did knowingly provide material support or resources to a terrorist or terrorist organization to be used in whole or in part, to plan, prepare, carry out, facilitate or avoid apprehension for committing an act of terrorism against the United States or its citizens, Michigan or its citizens or a political subdivision or any other instrumentality of this state or a local unit government.
In particular, Fix provided assistance by attending tactical training, hosting a meeting, contributing to planning, and assisting in identifying the governor’s vacation home, according to the attorney general affidavit.
If convicted of the terrorist act, Fix faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $20,000 in fines. The felony firearms offense, however, is punishable by up to two years in prison consecutive with and preceding any term imposed by additional convictions.
The charges in question are only accusations. Fix is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Get the rest of this story in the weekend edition of the Cadillac News and online at www.cadillacnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.