Belleville man arraigned for part in plot against Whitmer

BELLAIRE — A 38-year-old Belleville man was the fourth person arraigned in Antrim County's 86th District Court for their connection with a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Shawn Michael Fix was charged Friday with one count of terrorist acts — providing material support, and felony firearms for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Nov. 1, 2019-Oct. 7, 2020 in Elk Rapids Township in Antrim County. In the court documents shared by Nessel’s office Thursday, it stated the terrorist act charge alleges Fix did knowingly provide material support or resources to a terrorist or terrorist organization to be used in whole or in part, to plan, prepare, carry out, facilitate or avoid apprehension for committing an act of terrorism against the United States or its citizens, Michigan or its citizens or a political subdivision or any other instrumentality of this state or a local unit government.
In particular, Fix provided assistance by attending tactical training, hosting a meeting, contributing to planning, and assisting in identifying the governor’s vacation home, according to the attorney general affidavit.
If convicted of the terrorist act, Fix faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $20,000 in fines. The felony firearms offense, however, is punishable by up to two years in prison consecutive with and preceding any term imposed by additional convictions.
The charges in question are only accusations. Fix is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Nessel’s office announced Thursday the joint law enforcement effort that, after months of work, culminated Wednesday night in the execution of a series of search warrants and arrest warrants related to acts of terrorism under Michigan state law.
In total, 19 state felony charges were filed by Nessel against Fix, Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac, Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford, Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville, Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell, William Null, 38, of Shelbyville, and Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith. All seven are said to be known members of the militia group, Wolverine Watchmen, or associates of Wolverine Watchmen, according to the attorney general's office.
The suspects, including Fix, are alleged to have called on the groups’ members to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers to target them; made threats of violence to instigate a civil war leading to societal collapse; and engaged in the planning and training for an operation to attack the state Capitol building and kidnap government officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Through the efforts of more than 200 state and federal law enforcement officials — including experts from outside of Michigan — officers executed a series of search warrants and arrest warrants in more than a dozen cities around the state, including, Belleville, Cadillac, Canton, Charlotte, Clarkston, Grand Rapids, Luther, Munith, Orion Township, Ovid, Portage, Shelby Township, and Waterford.
The charges against Fix and the six other men are subject to change after a complete review of the evidence obtained through the warrants and differ from those charges issued at the federal level.
Michael Null, William Null, and Molitor were arraigned Thursday in 86th District Court, while Musico and Morrison were arraigned in Jackson County's 12th District Court Thursday. Bellar has yet to be arraigned as he was arrested in Columbia, South Carolina Wednesday and the attorney general’s office is working to extradite him to Michigan for arraignment on charges in Jackson County. No court dates have been set.
The Justice Department charged Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta of Michigan and Barry Croft of Delaware, with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer in federal courts.
