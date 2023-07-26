Benefit to be held Saturday for 7-year-old burned in July 1 fireworks accident

CADILLAC — The public is invited to a benefit this weekend to help the family of a child who was burned in a fireworks accident earlier this month.
Brayden Reinertson spent almost two weeks in the trauma burn unit at the Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
“Even though he is home now, he will have a long road ahead of recovery,” reads a press release about the benefit, which will raise money for the family, as they are going to endure many out-of-pocket costs from medical bills and travel expenses.
“Please come out and show this Little Guy some Love and Support,” the press release reads.
There will live music, food and a silent auction at the benefit, which will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Truck Stop, which is located at 902 West 13th St.
Brayden’s father, Matt, recently told the Cadillac News that his son is healing quite well, although bandage changes remain painful and his legs are very sore.
On Saturday, July 1, Matt said they were camping on private property downstate when they decided to light off a “cake mortar,” which is essentially a bundle of consumer-grade fireworks that are designed to shoot up into the air and explode.
The family members stood about 100 yards away and the first mortar shot up as designed. The next three, however, shot out of the side of the cake; two of them exploded harmlessly nearby, but the third hit Brayden and knocked him off his feet.
The mortar exploded after it struck Brayden, immediately catching his nylon pants on fire.
Matt said they rushed to Brayden’s aid and tried to remove the pants, parts of which had melted to his skin and had to be removed later by EMS personnel.
A family friend has set up a Gofundme page to raise money to cover medical treatments and travel expenses.
The Gofundme page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/7-year-old-needs-your-help?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_nxxf+7-year-old-needs-your-help
