CADILLAC — The public is invited to fundraiser this Thursday to help a Cadillac family that recently received some very bad news.
According to the event description, Scott Martinson of Cadillac was just diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer, which has spread to his liver, lungs, lymph nodes and a small bone spur.
He was admitted to the hospital recently due to dangerously high bilirubin levels in his liver, and chemotherapy treatments have begun.
The fundraiser will be in the form of a taco dinner held at The Venue Event Center in Cadillac behind the Truckstop, located at 902 W. 13th St., from 4 to 7 p.m. A Walking Taco bar and beverages will be supplied.
A $10 donation for adults and a $5 donation for kids is requested. There also will be an auction and 50/50 drawing to raise funds for the family.
