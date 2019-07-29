CADILLAC — How do you design a small yacht from offices on different continents, the Atlantic Ocean between them?
Skype helps.
So does an open mind.
“It was an interesting process and project,‘ said Christophe Lavigne, president of the U.S. branch of Groupe Beneteau, who lives and works in Cadillac. “It’s very rare that international teams work on boat design.‘
The Gran Turismo 36, the Beneteau brand’s new “express cruiser,‘ had an Italian designer, a French marketing and engineering team and another, Cadillac-based engineering team. The boat will be built in Cadillac; workers already built two prototypes and manufacturing on boats for the North American market started at the plant about two weeks ago, Lavigne said.
While Groupe Beneteau, which owns the Beneteau, FourWinns and other boat brands, is a French company, for now, the Gran Turismo 36 won’t be for sale overseas.
Tariffs are to blame, according to Lavigne.
“We’re very good exporters of boats, in Cadillac,‘ he said. But the so-called “tariff wars‘ with Europe and China are “impacting our business very significantly.‘
Instead of selling the Gran Turismo 36 globally, Groupe Beneteau now plans to sell the Gran Turismo 36 only in the United States and Canada.
Employees of the Cadillac facility will build the internationally-designed boat. Lavigne was uncertain whether the plant would need to hire more workers to build the Gran Turismo 36, but said he did expect to build “a large number‘ of boats.
Lavigne did not have the boat’s price tag, but acknowledged the small yacht is expensive (other boats in the Gran Turismo line are priced between $400,000 and more than $900,000, according to beneteau.com).
