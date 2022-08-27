Benny's Froyo and Mo has officially opened its doors

CADILLAC — A new business venture of Brinks Family Creamery, Benny’s Froyo and Mo, opened its doors to the public for the first time Thursday.
Benny’s is equipped with five self-serve frozen yogurt machines with a variety of flavors to choose from. Co-owners and sisters Kenda Rivera and Amberly Mejia said the most popular flavors of the night were salted caramel and cookies and cream, but they offer classics like chocolate, vanilla and strawberry, too.
Customers can line up, grab a froyo cup and fill it with as many flavors and toppings as they’d like. When they’re ready to check out, their sundae price is determined by its weight.
Rivera said the shop’s soft opening was announced with a quick post to their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, and she wasn’t expecting the foot traffic that came through. A grand opening for Benny’s is still in the works, and she said they’ll be promoting the event ahead of time.
The Brinks family had been discussing their expansion into Cadillac for some time, and seeing their vision become a reality has been exciting.
“It’s cool,” Mejia said. “We’ve been talking about it for almost a year now, and to finally be at the end is nice.”
“It’s been a long, drug out process,” Rivera added.
Along with frozen yogurt, customers can also pick up items sourced from the Brinks Family Creamery farm, which is located in McBain. Curds, milk and Wagyu beef cuts can all be found at Benny’s, as well as baked goods from Lake City’s 2 The Moon Bakery. Now that business is in motion, the sisters say they’re open to adding more product to their stock.
In terms of interior design, the pair will also be adding a large mural to one of the back walls of their shop. Mejia said their vision is a series of black and white photos of the Brinks family and their farm.
Benny’s has been named after Mejia and Rivera’s grandfather, and with the shop’s official opening, they feel as though they’ve carried on their family’s legacy. Bringing their farm to the city has always been the sisters’ goal, and they’re looking forward to providing the Cadillac community with a business they haven’t seen before.
“Anywhere around here, there’s really not froyo to offer,” Rivera said. “It’ll bring in different faces that maybe have never even been in downtown Cadillac.”
Benny’s Froyo and Mo is located in the lower level of the Cadillac Lofts. They’re currently open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Benny’s is closed once a week on Monday.
