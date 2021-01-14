CADILLAC — A 22-year-old Benzonia man faced a larceny-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Anthony John Couch was charged with one count of larceny in a building, a laundry cart, for his connection with an incident on Aug. 7 in Mesick. If convicted, Couch faces up to four years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Couch is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $500 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Jan. 19.
