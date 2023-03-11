CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Benzonia woman faced multiple felony offenses alleging she stole a vehicle, money, clothing and more during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Ashley Marie Eggli was charged with one count each of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and using a computer to commit a crime for her connection with an incident occurring on Feb. 14 in Manton. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Eggli is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a release by the Michigan State Police, it stated a trooper from the Cadillac MSP Post responded to a report of a stolen car. The victim in this case, a 79-year-old woman, told police she meet Eggli in November 2022. Police said Eggli told the woman her name was Ashley Fellows.
Eggli convinced the victim to give her large sums of money, which police said totaled $3,900 during that time. On Feb. 13, police said Eggli stayed at the victim’s home and the following morning Eggli was not there. It is alleged that Eggli stole the victim’s car, phone, wallet, coat, boots and some jewelry, according to police.
There also were several syringe needles and two glass pipes on the living room floor where police said Eggli slept the night before. Police said the victim was in contact with Eggli via Facebook Messenger and Eggli allegedly kept making excuses. She also let the victim know she would be returning, but there was an emergency she was attending to, police said.
While away from the victim, police said Eggli was using the Cash App on the victim’s phone, making numerous transactions ranging from $200 to $550 each. A trooper from the Traverse City Post was familiar with Eggli from previous encounters, and police said the trooper went to a residence in Manistee County. Once at the Manistee County residence, police said the trooper located the stolen vehicle in the driveway and Eggli was observed outside.
Police said Eggli was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail. After her arraignment, the court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond but that was recently changed to a personal recognizance bond. The case has been bound over to the 28th Circuit Court, according to police.
