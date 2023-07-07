LAKE CITY — A 34-year-old Berkley woman was injured Thursday after colliding with a semi east of Lake City in Missaukee County.
Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said witnesses reported that the woman was traveling westbound on Houghton Lake Road at a high rate of speed around 3:40 p.m., attempting to pass multiple vehicles.
An eastbound semi tractor trailer driven by a 64-year-old Reed City man attempted to break to avoid crashing into the woman's Jeep, which sideswiped the semi, rolled three times and landed in the ditch. The semi tipped on its side along the side of the road.
The Berkley woman was injured in the crash but Carroll said he did not know the extent of her injuries. The semi driver was not injured.
The report indicates that failure to yield on the woman's part contributed to the crash, Carroll said.
