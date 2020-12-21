Our state’s climate, soil and water resources make for an excellent location for growing cranberries, which currently take place on roughly 280 acres throughout Michigan, including the Upper Peninsula, lower part of the northern peninsula, and Southwest Michigan. Given the perfect climate, it’s no wonder that Michigan’s cranberry industry is expected to expand significantly in the coming years, giving all of us Michiganders even more reason to eat this oh-so-special autumnal-harvested berry.
Able to create an eye-catching display, whether in a bowl, or dish, or even strung on a tree, cranberries are truly burgundy beauties. However, their appeal doesn’t stop at the eye — or even the tongue.
Caped in crimson, cranberries should be dubbed, “health crusaders‘ because they possess a bounty of benefits capable of reducing tooth plaque, cholesterol, cardiovascular issues, E. coli infections, colds, cancer, and much more.
Possessing a unique class of polyphenols, a study at Tufts University found that cranberries use these phenols to stop E. coli from adhering to cells, which reduces the risk of certain illnesses like urinary tract infections.
Containing nutrients that act as antibiotics, cranberries also help combat the herpes virus, help maintain gastrointestinal and oral health, prevent kidney stones, and help manage cholesterol, too.
offering us a unique type of proanthocyanidin, cranberries can help to reduce inflammation, improve immune function, decrease infections, and reduce cardiovascular disease.
Recent studies are finding that cranberries can help with cancer inhibition, and be effective against many cancers, including esophagus, stomach, colon, bladder, prostate, glioblastoma, and lymphoma.
Researchers did note that cranberry benefits come from consuming the whole berry because when they were juiced in the lab, the skins and flesh were found to typically contain the bulk of those vital phytonutrients.
Fresh cranberries are also the highest in these beneficial nutrients, and thanks be to God, available this time of year.
When selecting, be sure to look for cranberries that are firm to the touch, and deep red in color because the deeper the color, the higher the beneficial compounds will be.
Fresh cranberries can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 20 days and frozen for up to a full year, giving us access to whole berries all year round.
To freeze, simply spread fresh, unwashed cranberries on a cookie sheet, place in freezer, then once frozen place in a storage container.
Cranberries are ranked at the top of the list for high nutrients and antioxidants, earning them the “super food‘ moniker, and given that they also boast a low, 25 calories in a half-cup serving, and are incredibly bedazzled with a ripe yet tart flavor loaded with health benefits galore, I cannot think of a better way to celebrate this season than by having a “Berry‘ Christmas.
Here now are four of my favorite ways to do just that — enjoy.
