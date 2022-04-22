Betten Baker donates to local nonprofits with Community Give Back Day

CADILLAC — It’s been a company policy for more than a decade that Betten Baker of Cadillac give back a percentage of their profits to local organizations. Following their recent purchase of Highpoint Auto and Truck Center and Don’s Auto Clinic, the Betten Baker team hosted Community Give Back Day to invest in their community, and to remind people they’re still the same business they’ve always known.
Thursday morning, the many local nonprofits of Cadillac gathered at Betten Baker to receive a check of $500 from Highpoint Auto and Truck Center Owner Tod Winkle.
The full list of recipients includes: New Hope Center, the Cadillac YMCA, Oasis Family Resource Center, Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity, Missaukee Animal Shelter, Missaukee County EMS, McBain Northern Michigan Christian School, Munson Hospital, World Orphans, Veterans Serving Veterans and United Way.
It wasn’t the first Community Give Back Day that’s been held, but it was the first one hosted under the newly established Betten Baker group of Cadillac. The focus is providing a donation for organizations doing positive work within the Cadillac community, but it also acted as a way to re-introduce the company to the public.
“We just felt like with change comes concern of, will things be the same?” Winkle said. “And we wanted to put that to bed that it will definitely be the same.”
Betten Baker profits go back to the community on a monthly basis. Winkle said they always try to target organizations that are doing good in the community, and this month’s focus was on non-profits specifically.
All Betten Baker employees are encouraged to get involved in community efforts, whether that’s donating time or money. Winkle said the implementation of the giving back policy is meant to support and back-up their employees’ mission.
New Hope Center Board Member Jim Ransom said the donation is going to help maintain their new facility.
“As we have built a new shelter, operation expenses have gone up,” Ransom said. “This will help make up the difference.”
Previously, the organization had been split up into five separate houses, but they’ve since consolidated in order to keep families together. Ransom said they’re the only shelter, north of Grand Rapids, where families can stay together.
Additionally, New Hope has been in the process of bringing on new staff members, which Ransom said is much needed. The donation will also help to support those efforts, and to continue bringing attention to the work the shelter does.
For Veterans Serving Veterans, the donation will be used to continue work on a 50-foot wide and 6-foot tall flag display on S. 41 Road. The project’s total cost is $4,700, and $3,000 of that amount has already been raised through can and bottle donations. Now, Betten Baker’s contribution will push the completion of the project even closer.
VSV President Roger Bandeen said Betten Baker has helped the organization before by providing funding to have their 5k course marker rocks engraved, as well as the Paul McMullen memorial stone.
“The community support overall is overwhelming,” Bandeen said. “Betten Baker has been a longtime supporter of the Veterans Serving Veterans mission.”
