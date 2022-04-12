Betten Baker purchases Don's Auto Clinic, Highpoint Auto and Truck Center in Cadillac

CADILLAC — The Betten Baker Auto Group recently expanded its presence in Cadillac with the purchase of Don’s Auto Clinic and Highpoint Auto and Truck Center.
The latest acquisition will bring Betten Baker’s total number of locations to 23; the three locations in the Cadillac area also include the Godfrey Chevrolet Buick dealership in Haring Township the company purchased in 2018.
While Highpoint Auto and Truck Center GMC and Don’s Auto Clinic Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram will change their name to Betten Baker, they will retain part ownership by partners Tod Winkle and Tracy Winkle, who also will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of the dealerships.
“The dealerships’ combined 60 years in business as well as the team’s extensive knowledge of the industry and needs of drivers are welcomed additions to Betten Baker,” reads a Betten Baker press release issued recently.
According to the press release, the transition, which is expected to be finalized today, “will help the dealerships align with Betten Baker’s buying power and expanded access to inventory for the auto owners within their Cadillac and Northern Michigan communities.”
Tod Winkle told the Cadillac News Monday that having access to vehicles at 23 other dealerships was one of the biggest motivating factors in their decision to partner with Betten Baker. He said they began talks with Betten Baker regarding the acquisition about four years ago.
“Everything is hard to get right now,” Winkle said. “This will give us a lot more avenues (for accessing vehicles that customers want).”
Tod said another aspect of the partnership that was appealing to him was Betten Baker’s commitment to giving back to the community.
“The biggest thing for me, and most admirable, is Tod and Tracy continuously look for ways to give back,” said Betten Baker Co-Owner Chris Baker. “Their staff also go above on beyond for their customers, which is an important value we hold for Betten Baker as a whole.”
In addition to staying locally owned and operated, there will be no change to employment. All current employees at both locations will remain with the company.
“We take care of our people who, in turn, take care of our community,” said Tod. “Nobody is leaving. We are looking forward to building this relationship with Betten Baker.”
The Betten Baker Auto Group employs over 750 employees at dealership locations in Muskegon, Coopersville, Twin Lake, Lowell, Grandville, Big Rapids, Allegan, Ludington, Alma, Ithaca, Midland, South Haven, Cadillac and Hudsonville.
