CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Beulah man faces drug, weapons and driving offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Dustin John Singleton was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, a double-edged stabbing device/knife and a machete, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle for her connection with an incident on May 30 in Antioch Township.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted of the drug or weapons offenses, Singleton faces up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Singleton is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 2.
