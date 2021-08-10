MANISTEE — A 44-year-old Beulah man faced several offenses including possession of methamphetamine and escaping from lawful custody during his recent arraignment in Manistee County’s 85th District Court.
Luke Russell Bronson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and escaping from lawful custody for his connection with an incident on Aug. 7 in Manistee County’s Brown Township.
If convicted of the methamphetamine-related offense, Bronson faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines. The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Bronson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At approximately 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 7, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle on Chippewa Highway near Thorpe Road in Brown Township for an equipment violation and lane use, according to a release by police. As the trooper approached the vehicle, police said he observed a dark-colored object thrown from the passenger’s side window.
The driver, later found to be Bronson, was asked to exit the vehicle and was placed in handcuffs, police said. The trooper recovered the item, which was a sock containing methamphetamine and a kit used to inject it, police said. The trooper spoke with Bronson about the narcotics and police said a vehicle search ensued.
During the vehicle search, police said the trooper looked back and noticed Bronson had escaped. The trooper checked the in-car video and observed Bronson running in handcuffs in a southwest direction. Dispatch was notified and deputies from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and tribal police from the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians responded to the scene along with their canine unit, but police said they were unable to locate Bronson.
A broadcast was put out in the area for law enforcement to be on the lookout for Bronson. Police said at approximately 9 a.m. on Aug. 7 troopers saw a man matching Bronson’s description walking northbound on U.S. 31 near 9 Mile Road.
The man’s hands appeared to be together and partially concealed by his shirt. As troopers slowed down, police said the man ran into the woods. He was located a short time later in a driveway at a residence.
Police said the man complied with the troopers’ commands and was placed in custody. Bronson complained of pain throughout various parts of his body, and police said was taken to Westshore Hospital in Manistee before being lodged in the Manistee County Jail.
The court issued a 10% of $12,500 cash or surety bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 25.
