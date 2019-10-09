LAKE CITY — Be vigilant. Protect yourself. Don’t give out any personal information over the phone.
The message from Shannon Scarbrough, the Support Services Manager at the Missaukee County Commission on Aging, hasn’t changed much over the years. The tactics of scammers have changed, evolving to include online scams as well as phone scams, but the way to keep yourself from being a victim is still pretty simple: Don’t give them what they want.
“People in general are more savvy because these scams are so common now and it seems like everybody gets these calls,‘ Scarbrough said during a recent interview from her office.
“But these scammers are very creative and very persistent. Unfortunately, they still find ways to hook people and gain their trust.‘
Doug Young, a local retiree on a fixed income, opened a door a few months ago which he has much regret about today.
“I saw an ad (online) about more insurance to supplement Medicare so I answered it,‘ Young said.
“After I talked to the person they wanted me to send them money and I realized at that point it was a scam. I told them to put me on their ‘do not call’ list but it didn’t matter. Within days, I was getting calls constantly and it hasn’t stopped since.‘
Fortunately for Young, he did not supply the caller with the personal information they requested. They did, however, have his phone number and that has created a living nightmare for him. He said he has received as many as 37 phone calls in a single day. Sometimes the calls come as late as 10 at night. He even received a phone call at 4:30 in the morning.
He recognizes some of the numbers but sometimes the numbers are different. Recently, he has answered the phone only to have the caller hang up on the other end.
“I have PTSD so getting all these calls has been very hard on me,‘ Young said.
“I’m just glad I didn’t give out any information and didn’t send any money. Now I just want the calls to stop.‘
Young said the callers sound like they’re from the Middle East. Scarbrough said many scams originate from that part of the world.
“We frequently get reports of people saying the callers have a heavy accent and sound like they may be from India,‘ Scarbrough said.
The callers frequently use Medicare or social security as the catalyst for their scams. Typically they target seniors, though not always.
This reporter recently turned 65 and I received numerous calls in the weeks leading up to my birthday from people identifying themselves as being from the social security administration. They told me my social security account has been jeopardized and I need to contact them right away. This continued for weeks even though I never answered any of the calls. The numbers originated from different states, though it was often the same robo call featuring the same voices.
“The biggest thing to remember is that the social security administration or Medicare will not call you directly that way,‘ Scarbrough said.
“If they need to contact you, they will do it in writing. They will not call you or come to your door.‘
Scarbrough suggests hanging up and then calling the social security office directly if the recipient has any concerns.
Scarbrough also noted that open enrollment for Medicare begins again in a few weeks (Oct. 15) and scammers are very active during the open enrollment period, which extends until Dec. 7.
“The scammers really increase in the final months of the year,‘ she said.
“If someone calls you about making changes in Medicare and they ask you to supply them with any kind of personal information or they ask you to verify your information, do not do it. If they ask you to verify the last four digits of your social security number, don’t do it. If they ask you for your mom’s maiden name or for your city of birth, those are all red flags. Don’t do it. Just hang up the phone.‘
If you receive a call from someone offering to reduce your credit card rate, be very wary. To protect yourself, hang up from the caller and contact the credit card administrators directly.
Another tactic scammers use very subtly is to ask a question that requires a “yes‘ answer. They might call and use your name, asking if this is you on the phone. It’s natural to say yes without even thinking about it. The scammers then have a recording of your voice saying “yes‘ and they can use it to potentially make purchases in your name that you’ll know nothing about until you receive the invoice.
Something else to be wary about, Scarbrough said, is offers of things like a medical brace or a free scooter.
“Nothing in life is free,‘ she said.
“What often happens is a person agrees to receive a free medical brace and then they receive one free brace but there are six more that they’ve been charged for.‘
Another common scam is a call or an email saying you have won the lottery. When you look into it, though, the scammer requires you to send them money first before they send you the amount you’ve supposedly won.
Another scam, sadly, is from people calling to say they represent a charity. This is particularly common during the Christmas holidays when people tend to feel generous. Often these unsolicited calls are from scammers and the real “charity‘ they are referring to is lining their own pockets.
“I just tell people to give to local charities instead,‘ Scarbrough said.
“That way you know it’s legitimate and you know it helps people around here.‘
Scarbrough also has advice for those who have been taken in by a scammer.
“Don’t be afraid to admit it,‘ she said. “There’s always help out there.‘
A person who believes they have been victimized should contact the sheriff’s department and convey the information along with contacting their bank, their credit card supplier or the social security administration, depending on the scam.
A senior citizen from Missaukee County who believes they have been victimized or is worried about it should also contact the Commission on Aging, (231) 839-7839.
“We’re here to help,‘ Scarbrough said.
“Just remember there are scammers out there willing to victimize you if they can. Be vigilant. Protect yourself. Don’t give out any personal information over the phone.‘
And, as Young added, remember also that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.