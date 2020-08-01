HOXEYVILLE — A 78-year-old man riding a bicycle was critically injured when he was struck by a motorcyclist on M-37 near Peterson Bridge Friday morning, the Wexford County Sheriff's Department says.
The crash happened around 11:19 a.m. when the northbound motorcycle, driven by a 24-year-old man from Dubuque, Iowa, collided with the 78-year-old Homer man riding a bike on M-37, police said. The bike-rider was also heading north on M-37.
The driver of the motorcycle and the bicyclist were treated by North Flight EMS and transported to Munson Hospital in Traverse City. The bike rider is in critical condition. The motorcycle driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The crash is still under investigation. Deputies were assisted by the South Branch Fire Department, Cherry Grove Fire Department and the Michigan State Police.
