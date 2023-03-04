CADILLAC — Cliff Sjogren’s dream of dedicated pickleball courts in Cadillac could soon come to fruition.
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council is slated to discuss the bids that have come back on the project, which was initiated following a $100,000 donation Sjogren made toward the project last year.
“I wanted to do something for Cadillac,” Sjogren told the Cadillac News in September. “This town is just so great and has done so much for my family, dating back to when my grandparents arrived in the 1890s. I don’t think there’s a town out there that can compare to Cadillac.”
The project entails the construction of two, 20- by 44-foot pickleball courts along the Keith McKellop Walkway near the old Naval Reserve Center and across the street from Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.
Cadillac already has a couple of tennis courts near Diggins Hill that can be converted to pickleball use, but these would be the city’s first dedicated pickleball courts.
Four bids were submitted on the project — $132,385.69 from C.J.’s Excavating; $149,764.20 from Salisbury Excavating; $156,987 from Team Elmers; and $164,429 from Gerber Construction.
The work includes the following approximate quantities of major items: 530 square yards of reinforced concrete court surface, 2,650 square feet of concrete sidewalk, and court nets and fence.
According to council documents, city staff have recommended that council award the contract to CJ’s Excavating in accordance with their bid, plus a 15% contingency for city engineer-approved field changes in unit quantity or scope due to unknowns in site conditions, bringing the total recommended award to $152,243.54.
Funds are available primarily through the donation from Sjogren. The city also received a donation of $5,000 from Horizon Bank toward the project and is anticipating that additional contributions will be forthcoming soon. General fund matching dollars of up to $47,244 will be needed to fund the remainder of project costs.
The Cadillac City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m., at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 North Lake St.
