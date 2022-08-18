LAKE CITY — Big improvements are coming to the Missaukee County Park.
With a new park director set to come in at the end of the month, Missaukee County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel said she is excited to breathe some new life into the park.
“There’s just so much cool potential and there’s a lot of really positive energy,” Vogel said. “I know that change is something that worries some people, but we’ve done a lot of great projects at the park this year.”
During the past few months, Vogel and Bruce DeBoer, the interim park manager, have been working on multiple projects to improve the park. Since late May, Vogel said they’ve been removing trees and old concrete, putting up 130 new signs, replacing the well, repairing the lagoon docks and park pavilion, and other general repairs.
In total, she said they’ve spent around $76,000 on park improvements.
“In 10 weeks, we’ve invested a lot of money, and we’re proud of the work we’ve done,” Vogel said.
While so much has already been done this year, Vogel said there’s a lot more in the works. During a recent county board meeting, Vogel updated the commissioners on their progress with updating the park’s reservation software.
Since the software is no longer being supported by the original software maker, Vogel said the previous park department manager had been looking into a new system. In the last few weeks, Vogel said she, DeBoer, and park employee Deb Yount have completed seven demos as they look into upgrading their system.
“Right now, we’re one of the few parks left that actually do reservations primarily over the phone,” Vogel said. “Most people are used to being able to go online, search for parks, put in their dates, and see what’s available.”
“That’s a service we’d like to provide that so far we haven’t been able to do with the old system.”
With the new system, Vogel said they’ll be able to prepare campers a digital map of the county park and Crooked Lake Park, which they look through when reserving a site.
Also through the new system, Vogel said they want to offer everyone an equal opportunity to apply for a spot in the park. In previous years, she said seasonal campers already at the park could apply for a spot in August. By the time reservations were opened to everyone else in October, Vogel said there was barely anything left.
By taking into consideration that some Missaukee residents felt they didn’t have a chance to reserve a spot, Vogel said they want to change how the current process works.
“This new software will be the most fair and transparent way for everyone to go in and make a reservation,” she said.
As they’ve gone through the software demos, DeBoer said they want something that’s user-friendly and have a good customer support system. After comparing notes with Vogel and Yount, DeBoer said they plan to make a recommendation to the county commissioners at the Building and Grounds Committee Meeting on August 25.
Since implementing the new system will take time, Vogel said they have informed campers that the park won’t be ready for reservations until after November 1. She also said they plan to keep people updated via the county’s website and advertisements.
While they work on upgrading the park’s system, DeBoer said they are looking to improve the individual campsites. Once all the campers have moved out in October, DeBoer said they’ll begin upgrading the electrical system at each site.
He also said they want to measure out and take photos of each site. This information would then be included in the new reservation system, along with what kind of site it is.
Since it will be winter before we know it, DeBoer said this will be an ongoing project that will take several years to complete. When campers begin arriving next year, DeBoer said they’ll have the ability to close off a site on the new system while they are making repairs.
Looking ahead to next year, Vogel said they plan to add lights around the lagoon and repair the seawall. She also said they want to make repairs to the boardwalk and the bathhouse. Other general repairs and maintenance would take place in-season too.
As they work on these projects, Vogel said there may be opportunities to add more campsites and places to stay. For example, once they repair the bath house windows, she said they are considering turning the second floor into apartments for people to rent. She also said they want to bring back concessions on the first floor of the building.
With these different projects in the works, Vogel said she is excited about seizing the opportunity in front of them.
“Missaukee County Park is just a beautiful park,” she said. “So many people have so many fond memories of going to the parks over the years.”
“So I’m really excited about just constantly improving the parks so that when people come down, bring their kids or grandkids and say I used to come here in the ‘60s and ‘70s, that they’re really proud of their hometown county park.”
