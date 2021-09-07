MANTON — Thousands of people stood or sat along the sidewalks of downtown Manton Monday as a menagerie of floats, performers, vehicles and people meandered by as part of the Harvest Festival parade.
This year’s parade featured the Manton high school marching band, Cadillac high school marching band, the Cadillac Area Honor Guard, vehicles from several area police and first responder departments, tractors, big rigs, antique automobiles, a sword juggler, a stilt-walker, and a number of floats built by area organizations such as the Manton Senior Center and Rotary Club of Manton, to name a few.
Waves of excited children frequently scrambled into the street to fill their bags and buckets with candy tossed out by parade participants.
The parade route started at 10 a.m. on the south end of town near the school, turned west at the intersection of Main Street and Michigan Avenue, and ended a few blocks down Michigan Avenue.
Monday marked the last day of the 97th annual festival, which began on Friday and featured a car show, multiple live bands, a lumberjack competition, midway attractions, horse pulls and more.
Organizer Mike Moffit said they expected turnout for this year’s festival to be similar to last year’s, which saw some of the biggest crowds in the event’s long history.
