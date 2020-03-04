CADILLAC — A 58-year-old Big Rapids man was charged with multiple drug-related offenses after his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Erick Tracy Doke Sr. was charged with delivery or manufacture of cocaine less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense, delivery or manufacture of marijuana or synthetic equivalents second or subsequent offense and maintaining a drug house or vehicle second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Feb. 29 in Cadillac.
If convicted, Doke Sr. faces up to 40 years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines on the cocaine-related offense, up to eight years in prison and/or $40,000 in fines for marijuana-related offense and up to four years and/or $50,000 for the drug house/vehicle offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Doke Sr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $75,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.