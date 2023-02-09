CHASE — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that a “tragic accident” led to the death of a Big Rapids man.
According to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office, at around 11:26 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a man being pinned underneath a pickup truck at the Fair Salvage scrap yard in Chase Township.
Upon arrival, Deputies found a man pinned underneath the tire of his own truck. Emergency resuscitation was performed however the subject was later pronounced dead.
Preliminary investigation shows this to be an accident.
The 75-year-old man was identified as Danny Oleson of Big Rapids.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lake County Central Dispatch, Reed City Fire, Michigan DNR Conservation Officers, Life EMS and the Mid-Michigan Medical Examiners Office.
