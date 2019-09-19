Big Rapids woman charged with 4 felonies, 2 misdemeanors

CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Big Rapids woman faced four felony and two misdemeanor offenses after she was arraigned in 28th Circuit Court.
Autumn Elizabeth Hamilton was charged with two counts of fourth-degree fleeing police, two counts of police assault, resist or obstruct, unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied for her connection with an incident on Sept. 14 in Clam Lake Township.
If convicted, she faces two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines and fees.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Hamilton is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 24.
