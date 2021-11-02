BIG RAPIDS — Monday morning the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle personal injury crash in Big Rapids Township.
At around 9:42 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office responded to the crash on Northland Drive near Gilbert Road in Big Rapids Township. A 21-year-old Hersey man was driving a black Jeep and turning left onto Northland Drive from Gilbert Road, according to police. The Jeep was struck by a silver Buick driven by a 75-year-old Big Rapids woman.
Police said the Big Rapids woman was transported by EMS to Spectrum Healthcare Big Rapids Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Big Rapids City Fire Department and Mecosta County EMS.
