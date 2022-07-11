Big rigs to take center stage July 15-16 during Manton Truck Show

MANTON — “Semi trucks from all over the country gather at Manton Station Park and take over the town with some of the most unique lights and intricate paint jobs one has ever seen!!”
So reads the exuberant description of the Manton Truck Show on the event’s Facebook page, which in recent days has been posting regular updates leading up to the annual gathering.
Originally held in Buckley, the truck show moved to Manton several years ago and has been a popular event ever since, drawing dozens of elaborately decorated trucks and hundreds of spectators to the area.
This year’s event will include all of the attractions that attendees have come to expect, including a truck wash, multiple light and truck shows, a kids carnival, bike giveaway, and live musical performances.
One of the new features of this year’s Truck Show is a craft show: up to 35 vendors and craters will be offering wares to attendees on both days of the event, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
This year’s Truck Show also will include a silent auction. Items up for bid include a 74- by 52-inch quilt featuring a truck-inspired design.
There is no cost to the attend the Manton Truck Show, although hungry attendees will have to pay for the food they purchase from vendors and local businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.