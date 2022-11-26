REED CITY — Members of the Reed City community were packed shoulder to shoulder at the annual Evergreen Festival parade and tree lighting Friday.
The parade started on its course through downtown at 6 p.m. sharp, with the Reed City High School football team leading the way. Following suit were several local businesses, organizations, public safety agencies and area residents.
Each passing vehicle was decked out in colorful, flashing lights and holiday decorations. Some parade participants took part in the festival’s float competition by decorating for this year’s Evergreen Festival theme of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” while others chose to simply put on their best show of holiday spirit.
After the parade, the crowd shuffled over to the Reed City Depot for the tree lighting, sponsored by the Trinity Lutheran Men’s Group. It included Christmas caroling, hot chocolate, cookies and a visit with Santa.
City Manager Rich Saladin said attendance for the event was the highest he’d seen since COVID. The city’s first lighted parade was held in 2019 and Saladin said people were very responsive, but the pandemic put a damper on turnout for 2020 and 2021.
To see an eager, bustling crowd lining Upton Avenue and surrounding the Depot tree was exciting for Saladin, and a demonstration that Reed City is a town full of people who care.
“You’ve got a small-town community where people support each other, and they want to be here and be part of it,” he said. “It’s great.”
One positive side effect to the pandemic was its ability to push people back outdoors and find new ways to stay connected with one another.
Saladin believes peoples’ willingness to support their neighbors and their community is what brought so many locals downtown to enjoy the festivities. He said their small town focus continues to draw newcomers to the city as well.
Like Saladin, Reed City Area Chamber of Commerce Coordinator Alanna McBee couldn’t help but notice the large crowd that gathered for the festival.
“We had so many more people than we did last year for sure,” she said. “We had a ton of participants, a great variety of floats. I think we did good this year.”
The chamber organized and sponsored both the float competition, which was judged on best float theme, and the Evergreen Festival spirit competition, which awarded the best lighted storefront display.
New Horizons Landscape of Big Rapids was the first-place winner in the float competition, followed by runner-up Lake-Osceola State Bank, and third place Reed City/Big Rapids Realty. Results Real Estate’s storefront display was announced as winner of the spirit competition.
Despite the very recent passing of Thanksgiving, McBee said it was clear that Reed City Evergreen Festival goers were ready for the arrival of Christmas. Many attendees could be spotted wearing Santa hats, reindeer ears and sporting staple holiday colors of red, white and green.
The Evergreen Festival fun continues Saturday with a screening of “The Grinch” at 10 a.m. at the Depot, round two of the Evergreen Festival Craft Show at Reed City High School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a special visit from Santa and his reindeer, also at the Depot.
