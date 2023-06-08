CADILLAC — The Cadillac Farmer’s Market is returning June 13 to the Cadillac Commons.
The market will run on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. all the way until Halloween.
The market will feature returning favorites as well as offer new farms and vendors.
Food trucks from Chico’s Taco House, Cornerstone Coffee and Betty’s Little Brat will be featured at the market as well.
Fresh kettle corn and lemonade will be available throughout the year.
There will also be children’s activities sponsored by 4-H and other organizations on Fridays.
A wide variety of baked goods, fruits and vegetables, meats and cheese will be sold at the market.
There will also be all-natural cleaning supplies sold.
Galvanek said the big uptick this year is with new local farms joining the list of vendors.
“It’s been very hard to find local farms here, like small market-sized local farms,” Galvanek said. “Since the pandemic there’s been quite a few people who have wanted to start homesteading and farming, and we are seeing those people make it to market this year.”
She said the farmer’s market is getting big enough to need expansion.
“This year we will have 60 vendors on Fridays and about 40 vendors on Tuesdays,” Mary Galvanek said. “As we have been growing the past few years this year, we are really kind of taking it close to maxing out our space.”
Every Tuesday there will be a farming-based story time from Forest and Farm that will happen at 1 p.m.
“As our market gains popularity in Northern Michigan, we now have a great reputation for local farms and other small businesses making a good profit from their product,” Galvanek said.
Any questions about how to become a vendor or customer questions can be directed to cadillacmarketmaster@gmail.com or call (231) 920-2971.
