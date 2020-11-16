CADILLAC — You can ride your bike all over town, but when you get where you’re going, where will you park it?
That’s something the city council will consider Monday, as a resolution regarding pedestrian sidewalks and bike parking is set to be introduced.
A memo attached to the council packet says the ordinance could help the city get closer to “Redevelopment Ready‘ certification.
“Becoming RRC certified is an essential step in maintaining grant eligibility with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC),‘ the memo states.
One of the redevelopment criteria is having a zoning ordinance that includes standards to improve non-motorized transportation.
Improved walkability and bicycle transportation are already part of Cadillac’s master plan, the memo notes.
City council’s agenda also includes the possible adoption of a rule that would allow the city manager, from time to time, to open up a submission period for marijuana businesses. While the city has awarded conditional licenses to four retail establishments, there are other marijuana business license types that still remain because nobody applied for them in Cadillac.
City council will be meeting by Zoom at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. The web address is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84993261182 and the meeting ID is 849 9326 1182 with passcode 313152. You could also call 312-626 6799 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode information.
